Symbiosis Students Evicted From College Allegedly For Insisting On Investigation Of Sexual Harassment Case

Apoorva YK and Snigdha Jayakrishnan, fourth-year BA BL students of Symbiosis Law School, were evicted from their hostel on grounds of misconduct on 26th October. The institute claims Apoorva and Snigdha got into a fight with the security staff after they weren’t allowed to go from the campus in April. But both of them have alleged that their eviction took place because they spoke up against the administration which was acting indifferent when they complained about the continued sexual misconduct by Srinivas Methuku, an assistant professor.

Following this, Apoorva spoke out against Srinivas in a Facebook post, criticizing the ‘poor’ investigation being carried out. For the time being, Srinivas has been suspended from the university until further investigation. Apoorva and Snigdha were allegedly threatened by the Dean and the Head of Students’ Affairs to take down the post and issue an apology or else they would be rusticated. It was after they refused to comply that they were asked to vacate the campus immediately.

“Until the final report comes out, they are prevented from entering the campus. The Vice-Chancellor will take a call on this,” said Vidya Yeravdekar, Principal Director of Symbiosis Society.

Both Apoorva and Snigdha believe that the administration is deliberately delaying the investigation.

“We believe it is an attempt to segregate us from rest of the student population. We find it extremely disturbing and inconvenient. As a result of the eviction, most of our stuff is either damaged, misplaced or lost,” Snigdha said.

