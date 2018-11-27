Symbiosis Law School Denies Alumni LoRs As They Supported Sexual Harassment Claims Against Faculty

In April 2018 this year, two students of Symbiosis Law School, Apoorva Yarabahalli and Snigdha Jayakrishnan, had written to Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi. They took the step after their college had dismissed the allegations of sexual harassment against Professor Srinivas Methuku. And now the hundreds of alumni who supported them have been refused their letter of recommendation.

Both Apporva and Snigdha were evicted from their hostel in October and verbally threatened with rustication by the Director of the law school. Following this, the college alumni wrote two letters, one to the College’s Chancellor and Vice Chancellor and the second to the Registrar of Symbiosis International Deemed University. The subject of their letters was the manner in which the college administration had handled the matter and the letters were signed by hundreds of alumni.

And now, many of these students are facing a delay in receiving their Letters Of Recommendation even though they had applied for the same according to the college’s prescribed procedure. A Letter of Recommendation is required by most of the foreign universities from a professor who has taught the student in college. And if the student is unable to submit this letter, their chances of being accepted are very less, thus affecting their prospect of higher education and their careers.

Many of them have been refused Letters of Recommendation over the phone, in person, or via WhatsApp. The students have alleged that the director of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Shashikala Gurpur has refused Letters of Recommendation, via unofficial channels. Like one student was told by Dr. Gurpur on WhatsApp that the college won’t support students who don’t have faith in the college. She went to say that students can’t expect the support of the college after signing a letter which is “against” the college.

