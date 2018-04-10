Sweety And Pappu Of ‘Chuski Pop’ Are Here To Give You A Healthy Dose Of Desi Feminism

“We want to normalize the conversation around feminism and make it more relatable to desi girls,” say Sweety and Pappu of Chuski Pop.

What is Chuski Pop, you ask? If you are a brown girl then the chances are high that you feel an instant connection with their jibes as you scroll through Chuski Pop’s social media handles. Remember all those times when you feel like running a lawnmower over all the judgmental aunties constantly asking you when is your wedding going to happen? Listen to the Chuski Pop’s podcast and you will feel that you are actually pulling the landmower stunt.

Chuski Pop is a fortnightly podcast. Sweety and Pappu are the hosts who introduce themselves as “just two Indian chicks riding the fourth wave of feminism in our salwar kameez and golden heels, while flipping birds to aunties and bringing you stories from far-away lands and from our own matra-bhumi (motherland). Tune in to our podcast every second Saturday to hear us share our adventures, staying woke and generally not going gentle into the night.”

Rebellion, drama and pop? What else do we need to get ourselves hooked? Sweety lives in Canada and Pappu in the Middle East. Sweety and Pappu are of course pseudonyms. Pappu has an alter ego that functions as a 32-year-old copywriter by the day. 33-year-old Sweety, too has one who happens to be a stellar illustrator and concept artist. Like superheros along their pseudonyms also comes their super power: desi feminism!

What is desi feminism now? “The global dialogue surrounding feminism has been prominently dominated by white female voices – Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer. While we are fighting for the same things, the predominant white feminist narrative does not give voice to the unique challenges and compounded suppression that women of colour face. South Asian (or desi) women face discrimination not only because of our gender, but also on account of our culture and society, both at home and in the global arena,” shares the duo.

The duo explains their pseudonyms, “It’s very common in our culture to have pet names. Pappu is a very common Gujju pet name and my friends call me that. Sweety’s pet name is inspired by the movie-crazy sister in Hum Paanch.”

“While Pappu and Sweety may not be starkly different from our real everyday selves, having them makes us feel like having a secret identity — and that can be as close as one can get to having a super power in today’s world. We would like our listeners to feel an affinity with us; like we could be that girl sitting next to them on the bus.”

“Also having pseudonyms does serve a practical purpose. Apart from the podcast, we do have our day jobs, and unfortunately not every place understands freedom of speech. Pappu lives in the Middle East and Sweety has her family there, so safe to say pseudonyms help keep things compartmentalized in our life,” they add.

Besides their podcast, Chuski Pop also offers some eccentric artwork. Their artwork resonates with their zeal and many a time features Bollwood actresses of the 70s, 80s and 90s like Rekha, Madhuri and Parveen Bobby making rebellious and feminist statements.

The explain, “While these women came to life in mainly male written narratives during this era of Bollywood movies, they were unapologetically sensual (albeit for the male gaze). Their sensuality is powerful and a celebration of their womanhood. The captioned posters also have this folded magazine effect which kind of makes the picture look like it was torn from a Filmfare, Stardust or Cine Blitz, folded and squirrelled away in a scrapbook – nostalgia.”

Recollecting the inception of Chuski Pop, Pappu and Sweety explain how it was born out of a drunken reverie. “No. Kidding! Chuski Pop was one of the names Sweety had shortlisted. Looking back, we would like to quietly commend our foresight for not going with ‘Kiss My Chuddies’.”

The purpose of Chuski Pop is to entertain but more importantly to make a point and raise issues. As cool and laid back as they might sound, they are very serious when it comes to deciding upon the topics for their podcasts.

“Topics can be topical – such as the Mental Health one fell neatly in line with the Mental Health May. At other times, some topics are more serendipitous – like our Menstruation March episode. Their genesis may be an offhand WhatsApp comment or conversation… and one of us is usually like ‘OMG! We should totes talk about this!!’ And then we start building angles and fleshing it out layer by layer,” they share.

To get a healthy dose of some desi feminism tune in to their website, Soundcloud, Sticher, iTunes and TuneIn.

H/T: Home Grown