Swati Maliwal Hopes More People Will Join Movement To Put An End To India’s Rape Culture

Responding to the 10-day long hunger strike by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, India Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, held an emergency meeting to approve the death penalty for rapists of girls below the age of 12.

Following the Kathua rape case, Maliwal was demanding the death penalty for raping the minors and setting up fast-track courts to handle rape cases.

Known as the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2018, the new law says that fast-track courts will be set up to deal with rape cases and special forensic kits will be provided to the concerned police stations and hospitals. Further, the order focuses on death penalty or imprisonment of 20 years for rapists of girls under 12 years. In case of rape of a girl under 16 years, the minimum punishment has been increased from 10 to 20 years, extendable to life imprisonment. In the case of a woman being raped, the culprit will have to serve an imprisonment of 7-10 years, which is extendable to life imprisonment.

The released document said, “Government has taken serious note of incidents of rape in various parts of the country. While expressing deep anguish over such incidents, it has been decided to devise a comprehensive response to deal with the situation.”

A happy Maliwal said, “Everyday children aged three, four or six years are getting raped in a brutal manner. I wrote letters and issued notices. I even submitted 5.5 lakh letters written by citizens to the Prime Minister but in vain. After which, I decided to sit on a hunger strike. There was no strategy, but gradually people joined the movement across the country. It gained such a momentum that the prime minister after returning to India had to make an amendment in the law. I congratulate the people of India for this.”

According to HuffPost India, there were 40,000 rapes reported in 2016, out of which 40% cases were of rape of minors.

