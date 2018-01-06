Swati Lakra Is The Supercop Working For A Safer Environment For Women In Hyderabad

Born and brought up in Ranchi, Swati was always inclined towards helping the society. She pursued her education from Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Political Science.

An IPS officer of the 1995 batch, Swati is Hyderabad’s Additional Commissioner of Police (SIT & Crime), where she got posted after her marriage. She heads the initiative SHE teams, which was launched by the Telangana government on October 24, 2014. This initiative works with the vision of providing a safe and secure environment for women. The initiative completed its three successful years in October 2017.

Talking about the motive of the initiative and its growing success, she told The Hindu, “We feel that a woman who is going out because of job or as a student or whatever is doing her own and why should anyone intrude on her privacy. When Constitution has given the right, who is anybody to curb that freedom.”

Swati has also always wanted more women to join the police. In her capacity as a member of Telangana’s Committee on Safety and Security of Women, she has been urging the government to implement 33.3 percent reservation for women across all ranks of the police force. According to The Better India, she said, “Considering women comprise almost 50% of the population, if there are only 5% women police personnel, that’s a very skewed percentage. So, as part of the committee formed to discuss the safety of women, we managed to push for 33% reservation for women personnel and Telangana government has initiated the process too. In the coming recruitments, we’ll be getting more women on board at every level – right from a constable to the DSP level – is very much required.”

Considering her bravery and continuous efforts towards the betterment of women’s situation in society, she was selected for the distinguished Humphrey Leadership Award in September 2017. On her selection, she said, “The US consulate had nominated me and I didn’t know about it. It came as a jolt, Apparently, one individual is selected from 10 countries and two names were sent from India; Out of it, I was selected.”

H/T: The Hindu