Swaroop Rawal Gets Nominated As The Finalist For Global Teacher Prize 2019

A former Miss India and life skills teacher, Swaroop Rawal, wife of Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, has been nominated as a finalist for the Global Teacher Prize 2019 on Thursday for her use of unique teaching methods for children across different segments of society in India.

Chosen among 10,000 applications from 179 countries, Rawal teaches at the Lavad Primary School in Gujarat. She obtained a Ph.D. in Education from the University of Worcester and did her doctoral thesis on using drama to enhance life skills in children with learning disabilities. Her innovative teaching methods, involving drama, group discussions, debate, games, songs, and drawing have helped underprivileged children in learning and, apart from this, she has also trained over 10,000 teachers as a teacher trainer.

After being nominated in the top 10 finalists, Rawal said, “This solidifies that some very special people are noticing and celebrating the work done by teachers. Given the scale of the education challenge world over, I strongly believe every effort made in education should be celebrated and thus I congratulate my fellow teachers; those have made to the list and also those who haven’t.”

The annual prize sponsored by the Varkey Foundation will be announced at the Global Education and Skills Forum (GESF) in Dubai in March.

H/T: Femina