Swara Bhasker: “It’s Time Women Have Say In Subjects Beyond ‘What’s For Dinner'”

No amount of trolls have been able to waver actor Swara Bhasker from speaking her opinions out and loud. Politics, nepotism, feminism, she has always put forward her honest opinions.

Speaking of feminism, the term has been misconstrued on many occasions by many celebrities, she said at Express Adda, “For me, it’s all about equality — not just of representation, but also of opportunity and accountability — which not just women but many communities in India lack.” She added, ‘We need to have more of a say in subjects beyond what we are going to cook today.”

When a person supports equality between genders, it is feminism, yet the word has been denied entry in many women’s dictionary. For them, Swara comments, “Feminism is about choice. If women want to deny themselves their own rights, sure.”

She said that it’s an individual’s wish and right to live by their own belief, “If you want to wear a saree, keep a karvachauth, vote for Trump, or Modi, sure go ahead — they are doing it already. As long as people are having conversations, all is good. As long as people are not being lynched, they are not being burnt alive, as long as they are not being tied on jeeps and being flogged, and as long as our leaders are not attending pro-rape rallies, I think all is good.”

The actress who triumphs in the art cinema has recently also tasted success with a commercial film. Bhasker is hungry to try more different roles. “A historical character for sure — a biopic. And yes I would like to play a man, not just a tomboy or chop my hair. But to cross gender lines,” she said.

She during the conversation also accepted that the reason she wanted to join Bollywood wasn’t a good one. Swara recalled, “It was fully the naach gaana of Bollywood that motivated me to move to Mumbai. It is completely pathetic, sad and narcissistic — the reason that I wanted to move to Bollywood: to appear on the TV show Chitrahaar.”

Bhasker also admitted that she was the privileged one. “I am very privileged, all thanks to the support of my parents. Also, the kind of background I come from, equipped with a cultural and social capital. Added to this, is the fact that I speak English in Bollywood. I will say this, that maybe at that time I was not the most talented actors around. I am sure there were more talented girls from small towns, who did not quite look like from the same class as I was. I could perhaps go up to a producer and crack a joke,” she said.

While she accepts Nepotism’s prominence in the Hindi Film Industry, she throws light on an aspect that hasn’t been spoken about much. The absence of Dalit caste in Bollywood. The 30-year-old actor said, “When we talk about nepotism and the kinds of privileges and places that we are born into, there are many invisible kinds in operation as well. There is this critique that I have been reading. If you look at the caste profile of Bollywood — the actors and stars — there are hardly any Dalits. This is something we need to think about and ponder carefully.”

