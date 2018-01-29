Swara Bhasker Chants ‘Vagina’ For People Trolling Her For Using The Word In Her Letter To Bhansali

Do we really have the right to freedom of speech and thought, or are these mere words written in the Indian constitution?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has been generating headlines for months now. Even after its (partial) release, the discussion around it hasn’t ceased. But this time it’s for a much more logical reason. How should Bhansali have portrayed jauhar in his film?

Actor Swara Bhasker wrote an open letter to the director on Saturday, condemning the glorification of Jauhar in the film. In the letter, which was published on The Wire, she wrote that after watching the film, she felt reduced to just a vagina. Excerpts from her letter:

Women have the right to live, despite being raped, sir.

Women have the right to live, despite the death of their husbands, male ‘protectors’, ‘owners’, ‘controllers of their sexuality’.. whatever you understand the men to be.

Women have the right to live — independent of whether men are living or not.

Women have the right to live. Period.

Women are not only walking talking vaginas.

Yes, women have vaginas, but they have more to them as well. So their whole life need not be focused on the vagina and controlling it, protecting it, maintaining its purity. (Maybe in the 13th century that was the case, but in the 21st century, we do not need to subscribe to these limiting ideas. We certainly do not need to glorify them. )

It would be nice if the vaginas are respected; but in the unfortunate case that they are not, a woman can continue to live. She need not be punished with death because another person disrespected her vagina without her consent.

There is life outside the vagina, and so there can be life after rape. (I know I repeat, but this point can never be stressed enough.)

In general, there is more to life than the vagina.

Even though she congratulated and appreciated the work done by Bhansali and his actors, she could not help but point out how the film glorified Jauhar. Especially mentioning the climax scene in her letter, she wrote, “In the climax, breathtakingly shot of course – hundreds of women bedecked in red like Goddess Durga as bride rushed into the Jauhar fire while a raving Muslim psychopathic villain loomed over them and a pulsating musical track – that had the power of an anthem; seduced the audience into being awestruck and admiring of this act. Sir, if this is not glorification and support of Sati and Jauhar, I really do not know what is?”

Well, this was two days back, and as is the case with the internet, she received swift backlash on Twitter. Some of it was about what she wrote, but an alarming number of people were offended by something fairly simple, her use of the word vagina in the letter.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Twitter Funny that an actress who can play an erotic dancer/ prostitute with such elan should feel like a vagina after watching a story of a pious queen . What standards are these …tch tch

Suchitra was not the only one with an illogical question for Swara. Anyone in her position would be frustrated with this kind of response, but she handled it like a boss.

Swara Bhasker on Twitter Funny that people cannot get over the fact that a woman said Vagina! Funny that in a 2440 word article making fairly comprehensible arguments they only remember the word Vagina!!! 🙄 So… Vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina……………vagina vagina VAGINA!!!!! https://t.co/pVh7rskZHL

We’re based in Jaipur, so we haven’t had the chance to watch the film, thanks to the Karni Sena. so while we’re no authority on how Jauhar is depicted in the film (but we believe Swara), we’re certainly alarmed that in 2018, people are clutching their pearls because a woman used the word vagina multiple times in an article where she’s talking about feeling like a, well, vagina. That is not the cause for concern, people. Worry about a mainstream Bollywood film making Jauhar seem heroic instead.