Swara Bhaskar Talks About Patriarchy, ‘Padmaavat’ And The Misunderstood Term ‘Feminist’

Swara Bhaskar is a headstrong woman quite known for always speaking her mind and her exceptional acting skills. She was recently in news for slamming Sanjay Leela Bhansali for glorifying jauhar as she wrote,” I felt like a vagina. I felt reduced to a vagina–only.”

Recently in an interaction with The Times of India, the feisty actor shared her views on patriarchy, ‘Padmaavat’ and the misunderstood term ‘Feminist’.

Here is what she said:

On Feminism and confusion around the term ‘feminist’

On being asked about the hatred around the word ‘feminist’, Swara very freely expressed that any movement or individual that questions the power structures of the society instantly makes those at the top of power structure uncomfortable. She said, “Those in power are the male sex and many women are comfortable in accepting that, deriving power in petty ways by lording over other women. It’s quite obvious that these people will always have problems with a movement that seeks to analyze historically institutionalised gender inequality, and the subsequent fight for equality also through institutional means and legal methods.”

She defined Feminism as “an analysis and constructive critique of gender oppression which is still rampant.” She said that anybody who shows aversion to the philosophy of feminism doesn’t really know about it and has based his/her knowledge of the movement on scattered bits of sensational media information which itself is quite inconsistent.

When asked why some men are scared of feminists, she answered it with a question herself, “Why were the British colonialists scared of Gandhi? Why were the white defenders of apartheid scared of Nelson Mandela? Why is Israel scared of Palestinian children throwing stones? Those on the powerful end of any status quo will be scared of anyone threatening that status quo.” But she also added that not all men are scared of feminists.

On Patriarchy

Talking about how patriarchy affects different women differently, Swara said, “Since there are multiple kinds of patriarchies, there will necessarily be multiple understanding of feminism, and there will also be multiple kinds of resistance.” She explained that she as an urban woman faces patriarchy is a way drastically different than how a rural woman faces it.

She firmly stated that even if in completely different ways, patriarchy affects men as it affects women and blamed it for a regressive and suffocating notion of masculinity. She supported her statement as she said,” I think patriarchy is fundamentally something that pressurizes and keeps people in pre-determined gender roles based on their sex. I think patriarchy burdens and oppresses men with a fixed and regressive notion of what masculinity entails.”

On Padmaavat

While Swara has no problem with the artistic finesse of Sanjay Leela Bansali and the performances of all the actors in the movie “Padmaavat” she definitely has an issue with the movie’s portraiture of the practice of Jauhar.

Swara expressed, “Everyone has the right to make a film on any subject of their choice. My issue was of perspective and the glorification of cruel practices like Jauhar.” She extended her point by saying that just like no one will make a film “about the Holocaust without a perspective on Nazism” same way how could the female perspective be lost in such an important movie?

“But when it comes to unambiguously cruel practices that deny women the right to life or reduce women to the chastity and sanctity of their genitalia, why do we lose perspective?” she concluded.

H/T: The Times of India