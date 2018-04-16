Swara Bhaskar Shuts Up Twitter User Trolling Kareena For Her #JusticeForOurChild Picture

As the nation was shaken by the brutal rape and murder of the eight-year-old Asifa in J&K, celebrities had taken to social media, uniting to demand justice for the innocent child. With the hashtags #JusticeForOurChild and #JusticeFor Asifa, many of them posted pictures holding a placard with their message.

But when Kareena Kapoor Khan added her name to the list of celebs standing up for Asifa by posting a similar message, she was trolled for ‘marrying a Muslim’ and for naming her son Taimur.

A social media user wrote: “She should be ashamed of the fact that despite being a Hindu is married to a Muslim. Has a child with him and named him Taimur, after a brutal Islamic barbarian.”

However, Swara hit back at the Twitter user with a fitting reply.

Swara Bhasker on Twitter You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. You are a shame on India and Hindus.

Even at a time when the nation should be ashamed of the world it has created for their children, we are busy in bringing down people with the same-old talks of religion.

As the trial of the Kathua rape case commences in the Supreme Court today, the Jammu High Court Bar Association (JHCBA) has finally suspended its 12-day long agitation against the arrest of the accused. To maintain ‘neutrality’ in the sensitive case, the Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed two special public prosecutors, both Sikhs.

