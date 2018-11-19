Sushmita Sen To Not Pay Penalty For Rs 95 Lakh She Received As Compensation From Coca Cola

In 2003-04, Sushmita Sen filed a complaint of sexual harassment against one of the employees of Coca-Cola India and had received a compensation of Rs 95 lakh. She had earlier signed a Rs 1.5-crore endorsement deal with the company which prematurely terminated her contract following the sexual harassment complaint. Following this, Sen received Rs 1.45 crore as part of the settlement from Coca-Cola India of which she gave Rs 50 lakh for income tax.

As the remaining Rs 95 lakh was a compensation, she maintained that it was not taxable. And now, the city bench of the income-tax appellate tribunal (ITAT) has held that the compensation she received is non-taxable. ITAT said that the compensation does not come in the “income” category and is a “capital receipt” and also set aside the penalty of Rs 35 lakh which it had imposed on her for concealing her income of Rs 95 lakh.

