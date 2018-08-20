Sushmita Sen On Being Under Media Scrutiny For Her Weight And Why Body Shaming Is Not Cool

Of late Sushmita Sen has been giving us some major fitness goals with her workout posts on Instagram and is being hailed by the media for her drastic transformation. That, however, doesn’t undo the fact that it is the very same media that, at one point, didn’t flinch away from slandering her on national television for her weight.

In a recent interaction with media, Sushmita got candid about her body issues and how she dreads and absolutely condemns body shaming. When asked if she has ever faced body shaming, Sen shared, “I had this thing… because I was one of those brilliant people who put on weight and then go on national television. I did a show with Wasim Akram (Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena in 2008). I was superbly overweight and it became national news where news channels were discussing my weight.”

She added, “I think body-shaming is not a cool concept.”

Sen also spoke about the general tendency of judging anyone who gains weight and why it should be discouraged. She said, “It is important to recognise that you are going to have the ups and downs in your life and you are never going to be consistently perfect. There are people in this world who have genetic issues and people with health conditions. So, to judge people is easy but to let them enjoy the moment is difficult.”

Sen said that owing to the constant limelight that they receive, Bollywood actors and their bodies are always under a scrutinous public gaze. “I didn’t feel nice about it at all, but it brought to realisation of the fact that I am a strong woman but my can’t be seen. So, I got into gymnastics and now here I am,” she said.

She, however, expressed relief in the fact that the contemporary generation of actors is finally aspiring for a fit body instead of a thin one. Sen said, “This generation of actors and people in the industry are all moving towards fitness rather than achieving a thin body. There is a big difference between being thin and being fit. I am very happy that this entire generation of actors is doing that.”

