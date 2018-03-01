Sushmita Sen Hails Sridevi’s Strength And Her Daughters’ Courage As She Bids Adieu To Her Icon

“To the world, she was their Chandni… the actor par excellence… their Sridevi,” wrote Boney Kapoor in a heartfelt letter articulating his loss as well as the loss of all those who mourned Sridevi after her funeral.

The number of young girls that the first female superstar and ‘the last empress’ of Bollywood inspired all through her career is endless. Her comic timing, sensual dance moves, exceptional acting and the ability to balance and glide through them all with elan have always been a matter of awe.

Sushmita Sen is one such fan of Sridevi who has always looked up to the late actor as an idol and a benchmark. Sushmita took to Instagram on Thursday to express her grief as well as her admiration for the legendary actress who left the industry with a big void, and a tad too soon.

Sushmita posted the screenshot of a message that one of her friends had sent to her in order to comfort her as she ‘idolized’ Sridevi with the utmost veneration. Her friend mentioned how Sushmita loved dancing to the song Mere Hathon Mein from Sridevi’s movie “Chandani”.

Sushmita posted the screenshot along with a heartfelt tribute to her icon. She wrote, “Paid my respects & said my goodbyes to a lady who inspired in the 14yr old me…the love of #cinema #music#dance & the colour #white.” While Sushmita “always idolized her onscreen persona”, Sridevi in a manifestation of something that only she could have achieved, gave her a new reason to idolize her even after death.

In her post, Sushmita acknowledged the “strength” in the way “she’s raised both her daughters” for “they showed immense courage, way beyond their years, as they silently & gracefully acknowledged everyone despite their own unimaginable grief.”

Sushmita’s appreciation probably comes from the fact that she herself is a mother of two daughters and well understands and appreciates the importance of inculcating strong values in children. She certainly also acknowledges the strength that one requires as a parent to instill the kind of courage that Janhvi and Khushi have been exhibiting.

Sushmita concluded by expressing how she would forever cherish the star and the human that Sridevi was, as she wrote, “rest in peace Ma’am knowing you excelled in all aspects of life…I celebrate you, always will!!❤️”

Here is Sushmita’s Instagram post:

While everyone is wishing peace for the one who has left hoping that she is in a better world now, it is the ones who have been left behind to grieve that our hearts go out to.