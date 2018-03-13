Sushma Swaraj, Smriti Irani Slam Naresh Agarwal For Calling Jaya Bachchan “Dance Karne Wali”

Recently, MP Naresh Agrawal quit the Samajwadi Party and joined the BJP in New Delhi after losing his Rajya Sabha re-nomination to Jaya Bachchan. But within hours of joining the political party, he took a sexist jibe at Jaya and called her “somebody who danced and worked in films” which drew criticism from BJP as well as Sushma Swaraj and Smriti Irani.

“Aur filmon mein kaam karnewali se meri haisiyat kar di gayi. Ye filmon mein dance karte, apna role karte, unke naam par hamara ticket kata gaya, mein ne isko bahut uchit nahin samjha. Kisi ne bhi isko uchit nahin samjha. (My status has been equated with women who work in films. For somebody who used to dance in films, act in films, I was denied a (Rajya Sabha) ticket. I did not find it appropriate. Nobody found it appropriate),” said Agarwal.

He made the inappropriate remark while he was addressing a press conference in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

“Before I request Piyush Goyalji to hand over the membership to him, I would like to clarify one thing from this platform: Whether it is a film star or just a party worker, everyone is respected. BJP respects everyone. We respect all,” BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra said, trying to diffuse the moment immediately as he picked up the microphone as Agrawal concluded his speech.

But Agarwal’s words spread like wildfire and Sushma Swaraj, the External Affairs Minister, took to Twitter reprimand his remarks.

Sushma Swaraj on Twitter Shri Naresh Agarwal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachhan ji are improper and unacceptable.

One Twitter user suggested that BJP should use the controversial statement made by Agarwal against Jaya Bachchan to target Congress when its leader, Sanjay Nirupam had made a similar comment against Irani in 2012.

“You think you are a political analyst. Till yesterday, you were dancing on television and today you have become a politician,” Nirupam had said on a debate on news channel. But, Irani slammed the idea along with Agarwal’s remarks.

Smriti Z Irani on Twitter My case is in the court of law for 5 years now. But let my battle not be an excuse to humiliate other women. In fact let it be a reminder for us that when a woman’s honour is challenged we stand as one in our condemnation irrespective of our politics.

Even Agarwal’s ex-party, the Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also went against Agarwal’s words.

Akhilesh Yadav on Twitter श्रीमती जया बच्चन जी पर की गयी अभद्र टिप्पणी के लिए हम भाजपा के श्री नरेश अग्रवाल के बयान की कड़ी निंदा करते है. ये फिल्म जगत के साथ ही भारत की हर महिला का भी अपमान है. भाजपा अगर सच में नारी का सम्मान करती है तो तत्काल उनके ख़िलाफ कदम उठाये.

Facing this widespread backlash from not only the members of his ex-party but also from BJP, Agarwal has apologized for his remarks.

“My intention was not to hurt anybody’s sentiments. I regret if my comment has hurt somebody’s feelings and withdraw my words,” he said, claiming that it was the media who twisted his comments.