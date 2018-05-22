Survivor-Activist Rani Calls You Out To Participate In Acid Attack Awareness ‘Stop-A-Thon’ This Sunday

Rani’s identity was never of an acid attack survivor in my eyes, I see her as a strong-headed girl who wanted to be independent and work towards the betterment of the society. And I am so proud of everything that she has done and achieved in this very short span of time.

‘Social Activist’ is how people know her now. Working with Sheroes, Rani wants to create employment opportunities for other acid attack survivors in her hometown, and for it she is conducting a crowd funding campaign to open a branch of the cafe in Odisha. And currently, she is caught up organizing a marathon to create more awareness regarding acid attacks.

Joint initiative of two organizations, A New Hope and Institute for Social Development, a four-kilometre marathon is being organised on May 27. The objective of the event is to bring people together to inform them about the increasing rate of acid attack incidents, and their impact on the lives of survivors.

“Through Stop-A-Thon we want to reach out all the acid attack survivors in Odisha. Once we have a concrete database we can move ahead with a plan of a rehabilitation centre for them,” Rani told me in our quick conversation.

Since the marathon is a fitness event, acid attack victims of all ages can benefit from the programme that will create awareness about the cause and help raise funds through donations from the participants, I gathered from Rani’s Facebook posts. The marathon will be flagged off at Kalinga Stadium and culminate at the same place. There will also be a Zumba session involving trainers who will impart fitness lesions.

If you are in Odisha, please participate in the event – your small contribution can create a difference!