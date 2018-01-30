Survey: India Shows The Drastic Rise In Anaemia Among Women

According to the statistics of National Family Health Survey, every second woman in India is suffering from Anaemia. One in every five maternal deaths is directly due to anaemia.

According to The Times Of India, while the percentage of women affected with this disease marginally decreased by around 2% from 55% to 53%, between 2005-06, it is once again increasing in the country. Recent data from National Family Health Survey shows an increase in the stats in at least six states, with the steepest in Punjab.

The survey shows rise in Punjab at 15.5%, followed by 10% in Delhi and 6.6% in Haryana. According to the previous survey, the figure for Punjab was 38% which has now increased to 53.5%. Likewise, 2005-06 survey showed, 44.3% women with anaemia and now the number has increased to 54.3%, in Delhi.

States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which showed strong health performance are also showing an increase in the figures. A decade back, while the number of anaemic women in Tamil Nadu was 53.2%, it has now risen to 55%. In Kerala, the report records an increase from 32.8% to 34.2%.

In 21, of the total 36 states and union territories in India, more than 50% of the women are anaemic.

However, unlike other states, the figures of North Eastern states showed a decrease in the number. In 2005-06, Assam’s figure was 69.9%, it has now decreased to 46%. Sikkim also shows improvement, from 60% to 34.9%.

