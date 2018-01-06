Supreme Court Reminds Parents And Society That An Adult Girl Has A Life Of Her Own

The Supreme Court’s decision in a recent case of love jihad emphasized, in their verdict, on the importance of girl’s choice when confronted with parental and societal pressures.

Dismissing the allegations leveled by father and the Kerala High Court decision to annul her marriage to a Muslim man after conversion, SC permitted the girl, Hadiya, to pursue her studies.

Corresponding to it, this Friday, the Supreme Court made a declaration that an adult woman enjoys an unconstrained right to lead a life of her choice, striking hard at the societal tendency to restrict girls with regard to their choice of dress, profession, and life partner.

According to The Times Of India, Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M Khanwilkar and D.Y Chandrachud stated, “It needs no special emphasis to state that attaining the age of majority in an individual’s life has its own significance. S/he is entitled to make her/his choice. The courts cannot, as long as the choice remains, assume the role of parents patriae (legal protector).”

They further said, “The daughter is entitled to enjoy her freedom as the law permits and the court should not assume the role of super guardian being moved by any kind of sentiment of the mother or egotism of the father. We say so without any reservation.”

In another recent case, SC rejected a mother’s plea seeking to take custody of her daughter from her estranged husband in Kuwait. It was reported that the judges on the bench interacted with the 19-year-old girl, whose father was ordered to produce her before the court, and ascertained her choice. The 19-year-old girl said she was pursuing graduation through a correspondence course from Indira Gandhi National Open University while simultaneously doing an internship in Huawei Technologies Kuwait Co., and unwaveringly told the court that she would like to reside in Kuwait with her father and pursue her career.

H/T: The Times Of India