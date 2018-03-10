Supreme Court Recognised Hadiya’s Marriage, Yet Directed Further Investigation

25-year-old Hadiya, aka Akhila Asokan, fought a long hard battle to win the right to live with her husband Shafin Jahan.

Hadiya, who is from Kerala, converted to Islam by her choice and got married to Shafin Jahan in 2016. Her marriage triggered a political storm which resulted in Kerala High Court annulling her marriage 10 months ago after Hadiya’s father KM Asokan filed a case in the court alleging that she had been abducted. The Kerala HC then placed her in parental custody and also ordered a probe into a possible ‘love jihad’ angle to the marriage. Hadiya, since then, had been living in a hostel.

On March 8, the Supreme Court of India restored Hadiya and Shafin’s marriage and ruled that she can now live with her husband. The SC, however, has permitted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to continue with its probe into the alleged ‘love jihad’ and come to a logical conclusion in accordance with the law.

According to Times of India, the bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices AM Khanwilkar, and DY Chandrachud said, “We hold that the HC should not have annulled the marriage between Shafin Jahan and Hadiya, in a habeas corpus petition under Article 226 of the Constitution. We say so because in the present appeal, we had directed the personal presence of Hadiya; she appeared before us on November 27, 2017, and admitted to her marriage with Jahan.”

H/T: Times of India