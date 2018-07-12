Supreme Court Ready To Live-Stream Its Future Proceedings In Response To Indira Jaising’s Petition

In response to a petition filed by Indira Jaising, lawyer and human rights advocate, the Supreme Court on Monday, 9th July 2018, declared that it will live-stream its future proceedings.

Jaising had filed the petition in order “to further the principle of access to courts, and particularly in the advancement of the right to information, which is a significant part of freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India.”

In a Change.org petition, Jaising said that “live streaming Supreme Court hearings will help increase awareness and bring transparency in the decision-making process. Ordinary Indians will be able to see and understand how decisions are made. It will inspire confidence in the judiciary.”

The bench of three judges, led by Chief Justice India Dipak Mishra, had requested the Attorney-General K.K. Venugopal’s opinion on the matter who said that the option of live streaming for the Supreme Court is suitable as it “is only an extension of the ‘open court’ system.” He also agreed that better conduct among lawyers in court will be promoted via live streaming.

However, the Attorney-General said that “the hearings on matters such as domestic abuse and rape cases should not be live-streamed as that could be a violation of the right to privacy.” On July 23rd, the court will further deliberate on the live-streaming proceedings.

H/T: Homegrown