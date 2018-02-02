Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Declare The Offence Of Sexual Assault Gender Neutral

While hearing a plea on Friday to declare the crime of sexual assault gender-neutral, the Supreme Court said that the law was made to protect women only. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice DY Chandrachud said only the Parliament can change this law.

Rishi Malhotra, an advocate had filed a petition seeking to amend the law for sexual assault. The petition sought to declare the offences of rape, sexual assault, outraging of modesty, voyeurism and stalking in the Indian Penal Code as gender-neutral. He filed the petition on the ground that the court had agreed to hear a case on adultery.

Malhotra seeks to substitute the word “man” given in the definition of the sections with “person” so that even a woman can be tried if need be. He said “a reading of the concerned sections categorically demonstrates that all offences under the related provisions would always be committed by an accused who happens to be a “man” and the victim would always be a “woman”.

Responding to his demand, the Dipak Mishra said, “These provisions in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) are affirmative provisions to protect women. POCSO Act is gender neutral as it takes care of a child up to 18 years. But, these sections protect women and stand on a different footing.” He further added, “Legislations come as a response to social and collective cry. These sections are victim-oriented and the Parliament has acknowledged a woman as the victim. We cannot ask Parliament to legislate.”

Justice DY Chandrachud said, “Parliament has recognised a degree of harm against women and framed this law. Similarly, in sexual harassment instances, Parliament felt it is the woman who is the victim and accordingly has recommended the law to deal with it.”

Malhotra argues that it is not necessary that only women are stalked or sexually harassed. He added that even a man could be molested and in such case, he does not have any forum to go to for justice. “This is an imaginative situation. Also, its entirely open to Parliament to deal with cases arising out of the society,” replied the bench to this argument. The bench also questioned, “Have you ever come across a complaint by a woman saying she has been stalked by a woman?” the court asked.

Disagreeing with the bench, Malhotra claimed that “section 354 of the IPC, which deals with assault of or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty, and its allied provisions do not stipulate any law to protect the modesty of a man.” Responding to this the bench said “Such an argument should not be made in the wake of what’s happening these days. You cannot call them archaic. Not at all.”

H/T: Hindustan Times