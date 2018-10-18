Supporting The Women Who Outed MJ Akbar As A Sexual Predator, Male Journalists Speak Up

With MJ Akbar resigning from the post of minister of state for external affairs, #MeTooIndia finally seems to bring about some major changes. As per the latest news in Akbar’s case, the accused politician would now be presenting himself in court on October 31 to record his statement on the row.

It was journalist Priya Ramani who opened the floodgates in Akbar’s life by calling him out as a sexual predator. It was only after her allegations that many women came forward to share stories of Akbar’s misdemeanors. These 20 women (who were a part of the first few teams set up by Akbar after the launch of The Asian Age in 1994) have now written a petition in support of Priya. To add to it, some of the men who were part of Akbar’s teams have stood up in solidarity for the movement and have also spoken up in support of these women.

Here are a few of the tweets:

rasheed kidwai on Twitter I was in #Asianage political bureau between 1993-96 & #IBelieve @ghazalawahab @SuparnaSharma @TushitaPatel @priyaramani @writemeenal and the rest #MeToo

Author Rashid Kidwai told Firstpost, “My attempt is to express solidarity with my colleagues. It is important to believe in women who have mustered the courage to speak on such a personal matter. It is a serious issue that must be addressed and there are so many voices out there that should be heard with a degree of seriousness.”

The editor of India Today Online, Kamlesh Singh, also took to Twitter to express his support.

Kamlesh Singh | Bana de Lohagarh on Twitter I worked at the Asian Age with @TushitaPatel @prernabindra @ghazalawahab @SuparnaSharma @RuthsDavid @kanikagahlaut @kadambarim @writemeenal. I trust them and believe every word they have said and stand with @priyaramani, who now faces the might of a minister of state. #TimesUp

Extending his support and echoing Singh’s words, writer and researcher Akshaya Mukul too shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Akshaya Mukul on Twitter I too worked in Asian Age features team, 1994-95. I know what many women colleagues had to go through. I trust each and every word of @ghazalawahab @SuparnaSharma @writemeenal @TushitaPatel @priyaramani and endless others who might recount their harrowing experience #MeToo https://t.co/j6m1YpVF1c

