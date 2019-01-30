Supermodel Rachel Bayros On The Moment When Her Mom Turned Into Her Best Friend

Calm, confident, and comfortable in her own skin, are the three Cs that best portray supermodel Rachel Maria Bayros’ personality.



In an hour-long conversation with Rachel, we talked about her passion for modeling, love for music, fascination with nature, habit of clicking natural shots of family and friends, and also about how a sunny day at the beach can awaken her inner happy child!

She walked in the fashion industry in 2003, and since then has walked for all the ace designers and fashion houses endless number of times. And you’d be surprised to know that extremely fond of ghee and butter, the supermodel has never gone on a diet. Not very fond of the gym, it is Rachel’s love for sports and dance that keep her fit.

Dedicating her growth and success to the ability to maintain focus and patience, Rachel shared, “My experience of working in the fashion industry has been nothing short of amazing, I have learned a lot and worked with many talented people. But looking back, I see people more into experimenting and exploring; in the current time, the need of doing what sells has kind of taken over the perceptive and imaginative skills of many.”

You love clicking and drawing portraits. Tell me about the ones that found their way to your room. And who is that one person for whom you love playing muse?

I like clicking pictures of people who are close to me, simply capturing what meets my eye. And soon, hopefully, a lot of them will find a place on my walls. The one person from whom I love getting clicked has to be my childhood best friend, Sangita. She sees in me what I see in others when it comes to beauty and we have a great thing going when it comes to playing muse for her. She knows me and sees me for all of me. She’s my best critic.

The mention of childhood reminds me that you wanted to be a teacher back then. Did modeling take over that dream or does the teacher in you still show up sometimes?

My mother is a teacher, and it fascinated me so much that I would often pretend to be one. And that somewhere imbibed in me the love for teaching. And you’re right, its traces do remain in me, even today when I meet people and if I see the scope or need of some guidance, I find myself making efforts to get it through and help in any manner I can.

Give us a glimpse of your relationship with your mom? Does she happen to be your 3 a.m. friend?

I hadn’t realized that bond between us until high school; you know how you tend to be more occupied and diverted with other friendships while in school. But I remember that day when mom and I were sitting in the balcony, simply chatting, when slowly our conversation became more intense and close. I shared with her my thoughts about life, love, my boyfriend, and a lot of other things. Looking at her, I found myself thinking she was the one person to have nudged me on from a child to being my own individual. She let me be honest and never judged me for it. She was a strict parent until then.

And how is nature a part of your life?

Oh, I’m amazed where you’ve found all these things about me, she laughs. Growing up, I was always playing by myself, and unknowingly it led me closer to nature. I would just sit and watch plants and insects for hours. You’d laugh that my favourite being to observe was, and still is, the ant. I’ve always searched for answers to most of my questions sitting within nature and which is something that I don’t explain to people as it would lose its beauty.

Talking about the ant, she said, have you ever noticed, how ants are always going somewhere, regardless of where they are and what time of the day it is? (Hmmm) Nature has a pace of its own, and somewhere it helps me understand mine, it leaves me with a unique sense of serenity. And that’s why I love observing nature, be it plants, or animals and humans.

I stumbled upon this post on your Instagram. Would you like to share with us about how love has been a saviour in your life?

Mostly when you tend to show affection, you want to receive it, too. Some people learn it by example, but more often than not, people have walls around them. And while you may make a lot of efforts to get through, they might not still see it. What I meant was perhaps that even if you are unable to help them, the love and affection that makes you do all the efforts, somehow does end up helping you.

‘Being a supermodel in the age of social media’. What implications do you see of it?

It has created the opportunity for people to brand themselves, which wasn’t possible earlier. Now one doesn’t have to depend on others, and with platforms such as Instagram, accessibility isn’t a problem either. But yeah, the implications of it can be both good and bad, given that it also increases the chance of people branding and projecting themselves as what they aren’t.

And for those who are not as Insta-friendly, or perhaps choose to not be?

Absolutely, like how it could be bad for someone like me, who shares rarely and not as much about personal life. I mean now that there exists a trend of “Instagrammable life”. For instance, when I am travelling, I don’t post and that creates long gaps on my social media, but it doesn’t bother me.

And sometimes I also feel that I haven’t been able to understand the dynamics of it well. Like sometime back I posted a photo of myself in a bikini, simply because I found it beautiful. But I received so many messages and requests that I had to eventually block people, because I was not sure what they were seeing, the beauty that I saw, or just boobs and bikini.

Hmmm. What is your definition of body positivity?

Being comfortable in your own skin is the definition that I go by. But having read it and so many others things on body positivity on social media, I wonder if it really is getting imbibed in the true sense. People are talking about external factors, and there is immense importance being given to making others believe in your belief, whereas from where I see, it should not be about convincing, but simply having the mental ability to accept yourself. I see absolutely no reason for us to discuss body shape and sizes; I have a lot of friends who could be a little on the healthier side, but they are happy the way they are and extend the same vibes.

“#GQ says #sexymodels, and we say Yes, Okay!” Did I sense a hint of irony there?

Ha-ha. I have no qualms about having a sexual personality, or people calling it that. But when in the professional scenario, I receive a call saying we think you are sexy and we’d like to do a shoot with you, I’m like okay, “Yes, Okay!” That’s about it, she laughed.

On that note, let’s get talking about your shoots. Tell us about the ones which you would tag as the most exciting?

Ah, well a lot of them. While at work, I like to believe that I’m a versatile person. As for finding a shoot exciting or challenging, it sometimes also depends on the mood and vibe you are in. Like right now I am in a very easy breezy mood, and so might not like to be in a spot that requires me to extend myself out of my comfort. That being said, I try not to complain, and that’s because I love to learn new and different things.

And when you said the most exciting shoot, I got reminded of a Livon TV advertisement. The director was very clear about what he wanted; I had to be sleek, sexy and use a heavy bejewelled chainsaw. I can still recall the Tomb Raider feels, she laughed.

Ha-ha, wow! And most memorable shoot?

It has to be Bibhu Mohapatra’s show I did in Lakme Fashion Week. We were so tired of walking, and then he came and said, “I want you all to walk out and just not stop”, and the adrenaline rush that that moment brought in, we were shaking with the energy, ha-ha.

Which decisions and choices that you made have, in your opinion, ensured your growth?

I think it’s all about focus, and to understand the importance of not losing it. I have tried to remain true to these words and myself, and even in my solo moments, I don’t let it go. Of course, I’ve had my doubts and insecurities, but I am a very patient person. Even in the times of personal loss, I worked towards keeping my vision clear, and that combined with all the life experiences I’ve had so far, helped me grow and groom.

Did you ever have to experience casting couch?

No. I’ve been smart like that, so never had to experience it. I am very intuitive and can get to know the person’s intention by their way of talking. Back when I was a newcomer, I used to play dumb in response and quickly find a way out, but now I deal with it straightforwardly.

Smart. Would you want to say anything to the new girls entering the industry?

Don’t get carried away. Though the new lot is rather mature, and have their goals clear. I see they have great personalities, are strong, and good at their job. And pretty chiseled, too. They’re a loving bunch, and I’m sure they’ll do great.

You support many causes. Any that you’d like to walk for in the coming time?

Old age home, spurted right from her heart. I’ve always wanted to do something for the old people. Have you ever visited one? I did once, and it felt like a very abandoned place to me. They have a place to live, food to eat, people around to take care of their needs, but their face conveys that something’s amiss. They deserve all the love and care, and I really hope to do something about this wish of mine in the coming year.



And lastly, tell me about a day that you’d like to spend the ‘Rachel Way’?

Waking up in the midst of nature, slowly opening my eyes to the sight of a bright sunlit room and the sound of birds outside or to soft notes of music. Having something fresh, and a free mind unaffected by external factors. A little later, head out to explore and walk to a stream or a river, and read a book. And if the partner is interesting, have him along, too, for company. Sit somewhere and watch the sunset, and forget about everything in the world. Oh and, if there is a beach, nothing like it.

And on that serene note, we bid adieu.

This article was first published on March 26, 2018.