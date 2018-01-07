Supermodel Natasha Ramachandran Confesses Her Love For Good Food To Us

This Indian model has been on the list of ‘current crop’ of supermodels ever since she walked her first runway and stood tall for the covers of fashion magazines.



No wonder after so many years of working in the industry, she still remains a very fresh face. Well, at least for me.

I spoke to the pretty pixie-head about her funny childhood memories, serious food habits, Hyderabad’s beauty pageant, and much more.

Weekend by the sea #freezingmyassoff #islandlife #nj A photo posted by Natasha Ramachandran (@natasha_ramachandran) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:14pm PST

Let’s begin the conversation by knowing a little about your family and friends.

My family (parents) was born and brought up in Pune mostly. However, I grew up moving from place to place since my dad was in the armed forces. This meant changing schools and making new friends every few years. So I’ve friends scattered all over the country. I strongly feel that all this has sculpted my personality to what it is today.

You are part-Tamilian, part-Bangladeshi. How has your upbringing been unique?

When your dad gives you lemons….. #family ❤️❤️ A photo posted by Natasha Ramachandran (@natasha_ramachandran) on Jul 14, 2016 at 7:46am PDT

Like I mentioned earlier, I traveled and moved a lot growing up and so did my family. And because of that, I’ve never really had a traditionally regional upbringing. I feel we caught on to a lot of variant cultural which was a result of listening to new languages, eating diverse Indian cuisines, adapting to different weather, settling in a new environment on a regular basis, etc. It made me a very accommodating and culturally inclined individual.

What’s your morning ritual like?

My mornings are very peaceful and relaxed on days that I am not working. I try to get up early, stretch a bit, make a mental plan of what the day needs, and catch up with family and friends in India. Later, I just have my cup of tea and sometimes include my gym/workouts so I can get that out of my way for the rest of the day.

Your mother didn’t allow you to wear heels till the age of 15. Why was that so?

*laughs* It might sound that my mother was super strict, but the truth is that she was of the school of thought that everything has its own time. When I was younger, she would say that I should eat, play and live as a kid and not think beyond. That I’ll have all the time in the world to wear heels or to apply makeup or to just be a grown up. And so, my childhood was all about getting my homework done and getting out in the playground, getting my knees dirty in the mud, playing sports and being a kid.

How fond were you of fashion in your childhood? Share some recollections.

I’ve always had a fair share of inclination towards the world of fashion. This interest steadily grew more as I grew up. Somehow, I always tried to keep myself updated with whatever was new or upcoming whether it was by watching TV or reading magazines or books on fashion. This interest solidified, even more, when I got into NIFT to pursue fashion designing.

Which memory from the 2007 beauty pageant in Hyderabad brings a smile to your face?

Oh, that has to be the time when we used to rehearse our walks and positions every evening before the event. A lot of my classmates would accompany us to cheer everyone up and tease us by making random funny videos. I think that was the best part of the entire thing for me.

Were you ever told you were ‘not fit’ for the industry?

Honestly, I was never told that I was unfit for the industry. I am not saying that work was always easy or a piece of cake, but more often than not, I’ve always met the most encouraging and supportive people. When I traveled abroad, the change in environment was slightly more challenging. Since there weren’t many Indian models out there, I always felt that I was representing India.

You once said ‘It’s not an easy or comfortable industry.’ What has been the toughest struggle so far?

I think the most difficult fight is to get through the days when you’re not working. It keeps me on the edge and anxious thinking when my next job will come through. It takes a bit of a toll on me mentally, resulting in over thinking and unnecessarily getting ahead of myself. But with time and experience, this has gotten better, and I feel more at ease with myself.

Your page is full of food posts, how do you manage to keep so fit?

#hazelnut me #chocodrip #dayout #windsor #england A photo posted by Natasha Ramachandran (@natasha_ramachandran) on Sep 24, 2016 at 1:20pm PDT

I love to eat. Period. I look forward to food every moment of every day. I feel that’s what keeps me going. Also, because I get to travel a lot, I make it a point to try different types of cuisines, and hence, all the lovely looking dishes make their way to my Insta. *laughs*

People keep doing adorable things for you like drawing portraits. What has been the most expressive/affectionate one?

Such beautiful acts make me realize that I have people who look up to me. I feel very grateful and supportive, and that keeps me motivated to do better. Each and every portrait made of me is incredible. There are such beautiful and talented people in the world, and I am very thankful for being able to be a part of their creativity and artwork.

You made your granny do the ‘tongue out of cheek.’ How is she your partner-shenanigan?

#patti no #pout | #granny #mornings | her #idea , not mine | #famjam A photo posted by Natasha Ramachandran (@natasha_ramachandran) on Jan 9, 2016 at 8:19pm PST

My grandparents have lived with us since the day I was born. Hence, they moved with us everywhere my father got transferred. I cannot imagine my childhood without having them around. I’d always run to them whenever I would get a hearing from my parents about anything. They are like my parents as they’ve been thoroughly involved in every aspect of my life. So we have our moments of fun.

How do you fix #SeperationAnxiety with family once you go back to work?

I only feel separation anxiety at airports when I am saying bye to my family and friends. I try to keep busy after. I start planning my day, thinking about what I need to do. I try not to fixate on this and reflect on how soon I am going to be seeing them.

When you touch and go #motherdaughter ❤️?? #sob #seperationanxietymuch A photo posted by Natasha Ramachandran (@natasha_ramachandran) on Oct 24, 2015 at 3:54am PDT

It’s time for some quick questions. What’s one favorite AND worst thing about being a model?

Favorite thing is getting to travel and see the world. Worst is packing and unpacking.

If you weren’t a model, what would you want to do?

I would definitely have been a part of the industry, working in fashion.

Apart from Tamil Pulp Fiction, which book are you currently reading?

‘The Girl with All the Gifts’ by Mike Carey.

During your trip to Samode, Jaipur, what did you pick from the local market?

I bought a beautiful leather diary and a bandhani dupatta.

Where are you next heading to for vacations?

I just got back to NYC a few days back after a weekend at Cape May, New Jersey. It’s a lovely beach town and just a couple of hours drive from the city. I am planning on a trip to LA soon, though. I’ve never been to the west coast and think that it might be a good time to do so.

One fact nobody knows about you?

I love Polaroid pictures. I try to use my Polaroid camera at any given opportunity.

#familia #backhome #series #hyderabad #polaroid #moments only moms smile A photo posted by Natasha Ramachandran (@natasha_ramachandran) on Feb 2, 2016 at 8:31pm PST

So far the best photo shoot location has been?

Leh Ladakh for an editorial shoot.

Solo travel or girls’ trip?

I am hoping to make a trip to Sri Lanka with my girlfriends soon.

Pixie or long bob?

Pixie all the way.