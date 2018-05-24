Supermodel Chrissy Teigen Instagrams Her Un-Glamorous Postpartum Life And With What Ease!

That’s Chrissy wearing a medical mesh underwear and on the right is her daughter, making ‘cornflake marshmallow and fruity pebble crunch cookies’. These are the stills shared from Chrissy’s Instagram, and quite clearly, she likes to keep it honest and real.

The traits that Chrissy identifies with, and quite unapologetically. Remember the time when she gave it back to the woman who’d tried to shame her for opting IVF Treatment, on Twitter?

“Did you give it a minute to try naturally or are you avoiding ‘the act’?” – the woman had tweeted.

To which Chrissy tweeted back – “Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch. I tried for about nine years. Anything else, let me know!”

And recently, it is her Instagram and Twitter posts about the dark a.k.a real parts of giving birth that is making people go crazy!

On May 17, Chrissy and her husband John Legend announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy named Miles Theodore Stephens. And soon rolled an Instagram post, captioned – “I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don’t rip to your butthole”.

But speaking of real et dark parenting moments, Chrissy’s Instagram posts reveal the unglamorous moments of giving birth and beautifully models the image of motherhood. And needless to say, the posts are winning hearts, but was it even more amazing is to witness a supermodel sharing vulnerable and not so glamorous moments of her life with such ease!

Scroll through to find what I am talking about:

Aww, the little one

“Waiting for my turn at #metgala”

And how can the classic Twitter banter for which she’s known, be missed! *can’t stop laughing*

And that’s Chrissy’s elder one in the wait of her sibling

Watch this video! HaHaHa

Flaunting her baby bump at the Grammys three months ago. Give the caption a read!

And of course, people had to express their opinions and share their own affairs, too!