Sunny Leone Shares She Was Sexually Harassed At 18 On Sets Of A Music Video

Actor and TV host Sunny Leone shared an incident of being sexually harassed at the shoot of a music video when she was just 18 in a new interview with BuzzFeed News.

She talked about the incident and also shared how she responded. On the sets of the shoot, a rapper tried to misbehave with her. Sunny not only responded strongly but also let the producers know about what was happening.

“It was difficult and it was hard to be that person who gives it back to them and feel horrible later because that was one of the first… I had ever been on. And it was for a music video so I was like, ‘Oh wow! This is great! Who knows where it can go…’ I was like 18 years old… When someone like that says something to you it’s like… You have to give it back,” she recalled.