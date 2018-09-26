Wednesday, September 26 2018, 09:53:27
Priyasha Khandelwal

IWB Blogger

Sunny Leone Shares She Was Sexually Harassed At 18 On Sets Of A Music Video

  •  September 26, 2018

Actor and TV host Sunny Leone shared an incident of being sexually harassed at the shoot of a music video when she was just 18 in a new interview with BuzzFeed News

She talked about the incident and also shared how she responded. On the sets of the shoot, a rapper tried to misbehave with her. Sunny not only responded strongly but also let the producers know about what was happening.

“It was difficult and it was hard to be that person who gives it back to them and feel horrible later because that was one of the first… I had ever been on. And it was for a music video so I was like, ‘Oh wow! This is great! Who knows where it can go…’ I was like 18 years old… When someone like that says something to you it’s like… You have to give it back,” she recalled.

Sunny added that even if she was perceived as brash for complaining, it was important to do so. She shared, “I went to the producer and director and told them, ‘You guys need to get him the F off me otherwise I’m leaving and I know you guys need me because you’ve cast me as your lead and we’ve already started shooting so tell him to leave me alone.’ Not knowing the set etiquette, not knowing how to deal with the situation.”

She also continued to talk about how women are expected to be measured in their responses, and not every situation needs to be dealt with so strongly. She said, “I think each situation is different. A person that you meet is going to be different, so you’ve to handle it with the right amount of care. But it just depends upon how you’re treated at that moment. Of course, if that person is being a jerk then you should give it back to them. But if it is one of those, you know… Weird flirting situations, you as a woman need to gauge what you need to do.”

H/T: The Quint

