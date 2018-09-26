Sunny Leone Shares She Was Sexually Harassed At 18 On Sets Of A Music Video

Sunny added that even if she was perceived as brash for complaining, it was important to do so. She shared, “I went to the producer and director and told them, ‘You guys need to get him the F off me otherwise I’m leaving and I know you guys need me because you’ve cast me as your lead and we’ve already started shooting so tell him to leave me alone.’ Not knowing the set etiquette, not knowing how to deal with the situation.”
She also continued to talk about how women are expected to be measured in their responses, and not every situation needs to be dealt with so strongly. She said, “I think each situation is different. A person that you meet is going to be different, so you’ve to handle it with the right amount of care. But it just depends upon how you’re treated at that moment. Of course, if that person is being a jerk then you should give it back to them. But if it is one of those, you know… Weird flirting situations, you as a woman need to gauge what you need to do.”
