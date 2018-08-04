Sunita Williams Among The 9 Astronauts Named By NASA To Fly On Boeing, Space X Spacecraft

Indian-origin and United States-based astronaut Sunita Williams is among the nine astronauts named by NASA on Friday for its first human spaceflight programme since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011.

The named astronauts will fly on the spacecraft developed by Elon Musk-owned SpaceX’s Crew Dragon and global aviation firm, Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner, as part of the US space agency’s Commercial Crew programme to send humans to the ISS on private US spacecraft. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has now put the crew in commercial crew spacecraft after years of vehicle development and building anticipation.

The space agency announced that the nine astronauts will launch on the first crewed test flights and the new commercial spacecraft built and operated by Boeing and SpaceX. The mission will mark the first crewed launches from US soil since the end of the space shuttle programme seven years ago.

The eight active NASA astronauts and one former astronaut-turned-corporate crew member will launch on Boeing CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX Dragon capsules to the International Space Station beginning in 2019.

Since Sunita’s selection as an astronaut in 1998, she has spent 322 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for Expeditions 14/15 and Expeditions 32/33. Apart from this, she’s commanded the space station and performed seven spacewalks, the US space agency said in a statement.

“The men and women we assign to these first flights are at the forefront of this exciting new time for human spaceflight,” said Mark Geyer, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, as reported by Firstpost. “It will be thrilling to see our astronauts lift off from American soil, and we can’t wait to see them aboard the ISS,” he added.

Boeing’s and SpaceX’s commercial spacecraft may also open the space station — and more broadly, earth orbit — to more privately-funded visitors and spaceflight participants from countries that do not have their own domestic crewed spacecraft and rockets.