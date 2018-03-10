Sunita Thakur Braves Crocodiles And Naxal Stronghold Jungle To Reach Her Patients

I read this once that the same crocodile that appears lazy and finds it hard to move outside water, turns into a lethal attacker when in water. This, however, doesn’t seem to come as a deterrent to Sunita Thakur who braves the giant reptile on a daily basis to do her duty.

Sunita Thakur is an ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) who crosses the crocodile-infested Indravati river every day to reach her patients. Sunita risks her life and crosses the river on a makeshift boat. Her patients consist of women living in Naxal regions of Dantewada.

“I am determined to do my work. I cross Indravati river using a makeshift boat on my own and walk across a thick forest to get to the village where I treat villagers. It is an 8-10 km journey that I cover on foot and by crossing the river every day,” said Sunita in an interaction with ANI.

Here is a video of Sunita crossing the river in her makeshift boat:

Women nurses brave crocodile infested river to treat patients Presenting an example of humanity, a nurse named Sunita Thakur crosses over Indravati River to provide medical facilities to villagers. Sunita, an ANM (Auxiliary nurse midwife) nurse crosses crocodile infested Indravati River on a makeshift boat to provide health care to villagers in the interior areas of Dantewada for the last 7 years.

Braving crocodiles is not the only tough part of Sunita’s job though. Sunita rides her scooty for 10 kilometers as she starts off from her home in Barsur to reach Muchnar Ghat. From Muchnar Ghat she has to sail in her makeshift boat to Dantewada. To add to it she has to carry four to five kgs of medical kit. As if braving crocodiles is not dangerous enough she also has to cover a Naxal stronghold jungle on foot to make it to her destination where she provides door to door medical facilities.

Sunita had been captured with Naxals once. Talking about the incident she said, “I was helping the villagers in getting their smart card made, which is when a few Maoists came from the forest’s side and took me, hostage. They also took away two laptops and some important materials.”

Though the good thing is that her relentless efforts have been recognized by the government now. Dantewada District Collector Saurabh Kumar said, “She will be felicitated for her work in the coming Independence Day or Republic Day. It is because of staff members like Sunita that we are able to provide the medical facility in even the remotest parts of the state.”

H/T: ANI