Sunil Gupta Captured What It Was Like To Be Queer In America During Gay Liberation Movement

The second half of the 1960s and 1970s in America were the years of a seminal revolution. The old fabric of beliefs dyed in the colours of heteronormativity was left in tatters with the initiation of the gay liberation movement. The Stonewall uprising in many ways laid the foundations of a change that from then on rippled through time and places.

Imagine what it would have been like to live in America for the LGBTQ community during such times which were both violent and liberating. Thankfully for us, Indian photographer Sunil Gupta has documented the essence of the time in his photographs.

Today a well-known photographer who explores race, migration and queer issues in his work, Sunil, back then, pursued photography just as a hobby. It wasn’t long after his immigration to North America that the gay liberation movement was initiated in America.

His queer soul quickly assimilated the potential of this movement and how it held a promise of freedom for him and his kind. A new world was opening to him and he ceased the opportunity to document the movement and the journey. The outcome? Photo exhibition Friends & Lovers: Coming Out in Montréal in the 1970s that was displayed at the Stephen Bulger Gallery, Toronto, earlier this year.

The pictures capture moments of mirth, brewing friendships, and sexual ease juxtaposed together with the revolutionary spirit of one of the greatest movement of the last century, in spaces both private and public.

The photo series begins with a picture of Sunil with his parents Ram and Penny, titled ‘Sunil and His Parents.’ The picture was taken six years after the family’s immigration to Montreal. They present a picture that could have resonated with any of the immigrant families back then.

However, the subsequent pictures encapsulate what coming out in Montreal meant for Sunil and how it became the axis of his very existence for that while. Many of the pictures give away how he developed intimate friendships and some fond affairs as he relished his sexuality in the changing times.

Consider for instance the following picture titled ‘Jerry and Wayne.’

And another one, titled ‘Shalini, Rudi, Sunil, Leo.’

Personal as it is, the photo series also captures other people and some couples, nestled together, in moments of passion and of joy. You can feel the warmth as two friends seem to crack up on an inside joke in the picture titled ‘John and Jerry at 3245 Stanley.’

It is the raw authenticity of moments, that build the essence of Sunil’s photography. There is love, warmth, joy, and also passion, just like in ‘Jerry and Friend at 3245 Stanley.’

The photo-series also captures the unrest in the public domain, the revolution as it unfolded. There is a picture captured during the gay rights march of 1975.

However, there also is a picture from the very same march giving away the other side of the struggle, a soul yearning for its due.

Sunil has captured the feeling of glory and pride that one exudes flamboyantly, exhibiting his body and unabashed self-love. There is a picture of Sunil himself, luxuriously lounging in his underwear and lost reading the New York review of books.

The picture titled ‘Charles’ is equally striking in its own way.

There is also a picture captured at what appears like a bathhouse/ gay bar and also a safe and quiet space. Observe the beauty of how races coexist cordially bound by the thread of sexuality in this picture.

