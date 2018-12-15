Sunetra Choudhury On The Lack Of Women Representatives In Indian Politics

With tables turning in the 2018 by-elections, the political scenario in the country seems to be ablaze with activity right now.

Amidst all the commotion, it became imperative for us to understand what the by-elections did for the women of the country and what the general elections of 2019 might have in store for them. Thus, we reached out to Sunetra Choudhury, political editor at NDTV, to understand the dynamics of the current political scenario in the country and where do women stand with respect to the same.

In a Twitter chat with IWB, Sunetra talked about the discrimination faced by women when it comes to both political representation as well as consideration in the country, the root cause of the lack of representation of women in Indian politics, and what 2019 might have in store for the Indian woman.

Here are excerpts from the chat:

On women representation in politics in 2018

sunetra choudhury on Twitter @indianwomenblog not too good, actually. infact, very dismal levels of women representation. telengana got such a major mandate but only 3% women in assembly. that’s even low by indian standards

On pro-women policies as vote agenda

sunetra choudhury on Twitter @indianwomenblog women are now a major target audience for political parties- that’s the good part because it means we are a group that can make or break. However, it doesn’t always translate to doing good for women. There was no high profile women scheme like the bicycle one by nitish/mamata

On important political decisions in 2018 like the reservation bill

sunetra choudhury on Twitter @indianwomenblog most high profile decision political issue pertaining to women is triple talaq which the govt is pushing and oppn has pointed out problems with. but what’s interesting is the return of the reservation bill. @INCIndia @bjd_odisha both brought it back to the table- will it move?

sunetra choudhury on Twitter @indianwomenblog @INCIndia @bjd_odisha of course, it will. affirmative action is the only way to fight entrenched discrimination at every level otherwise status quo will remain

On discrimination against women in politics in 2018

sunetra choudhury on Twitter @indianwomenblog @INCIndia @bjd_odisha where do I begin- let’s start with only 8% of the candidates in chattisgarh elections were women?! I am sure it was the same in other states too- women just aren’t given enough tickets

On the root cause of lack of representation of women in Indian politics

sunetra choudhury on Twitter @indianwomenblog @INCIndia @bjd_odisha I would like to blame only political parties. However, it’s more complex than that- it’s also very difficult for women to be in politics and so fewer women come in. But major factor is that men undermine women’s role and block greater participation

sunetra choudhury on Twitter @indianwomenblog @INCIndia @bjd_odisha Nope. They dont have the resources to win

sunetra choudhury on Twitter @indianwomenblog @INCIndia @bjd_odisha ADR tells me in MP, there were only 9% women candidates! so there is miniscule representation

On how class/caste minorities fare in the vote battle

sunetra choudhury on Twitter @indianwomenblog Vote bank politics has been villified of late and we see @INCIndia esp changing their tactic. However, minority representation needs to increase. Only 14 muslim candidates in Rajasthan and 7 won- what would happen if more candidates got tickets

On the effect of #MeToo on elections

sunetra choudhury on Twitter @indianwomenblog Same as all other women- too much pushback. Nope I dont see it coming any time soon, am afraid

On the impact of politics in 2019 on the emerging economies (India) vis-à-vis women