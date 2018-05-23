Sumedha Sah On Illustrating Emotional Stories Of Mumbai Dogs & Encouraging Strangers To Write Her Letters

Sumedha Sah’s intimacy with nature shows up in her artwork and the images she shoots to post on her Instagram page. Scrolling through her feed, I could feel the happiness I often experience whenever I see anything of vintage mood. A painting of flamingos surrounded by the Heliconias plant hanging in her living room, a portrait of daddy-dear chilling with four Labrador puppies along with many other picturesque family images against a green backdrop, her choice of what goes out there for the viewers is overwhelming.

Her grandparents, especially grandfather, were ardent followers of Aurobindo. His influence was such that the granddaughter decided to pursue a Masters degree in Sustainable Architecture from Kolkata’s Sri Aurobindo College. “The time spent there helped me refine my thinking process and expand my creative instincts,” says the now Mysore-based artist.

Here’s my conversation with the fellow-Pahadi about her work that involves drawing for kids’ books and coming up with inspiring campaigns like this one called The Snail Mail Project which encourages strangers to send her letters. Excerpts below:

Do you remember trying your hand at drawing during childhood?

Only during the drawing classes at school. I was that Ugly Duckling, the youngest of all, at home, who knew nothing about art even though I grew up in a rather creative and adventurous family. My grandfather was a mountaineer, my mom is a trained classical dancer, my father is a Horticulture expert, and my uncle is a renowned photographer in Uttarakhand. I strongly feel that it was their individual bent towards art and challenges that nurtured me during the initial days.

As a practicing artist who’s collaborated with names like National Geographic, Harper’s Bazaar, GQ, Travel and Leisure, TEDx India, etc. in the past, how do you think your education has given you an edge?

At Aurobindo, I adapted a lifestyle that helped me expand my vision as an artist. From mud-constructions to a house without any roof, the artworks opened a new window in my mind. Also, post-graduation was the time when I first started maintaining a diary and drawing regularly.

How do you describe your art?

I started working as an artist about seven years ago, a time I wasn’t even aware of the term ‘Illustrator.’ That meant I had no idea about any form of art that was considerably famous on the internet. Since my aesthetics come naturally to me, I describe my work as something that I’m familiar with.

Exhibition Alert! Bombay peeps come see my paintings, peek into my sketchbooks and chat with me on Sunday, 25th March 2pm to 7pm ! #exhibition #artevent #bombay #mumbai #mumbaievents #artexhibition #mumbaicity #artistsoninstagram #illustration #artwork #painting #event 191 Likes, 6 Comments – Sumedha (@theumbrellabar) on Instagram: “Exhibition Alert! Bombay peeps come see my paintings, peek into my sketchbooks and chat with me on…”

As I often say, I am inspired by the idea of sustainability and hence, my focus remains in the transformation of the relationship between man and nature.

What was your first big moment?

There was this online magazine famous for featuring upcoming/promising artists. I wrote to the editor and to my surprise, the team put my work on their website. As the luck had it, the Art Director at National Geographic saw my designs and contacted me for a collaborative. I was overjoyed as she asked me to do a series of illustration on Maasai Mara, the famous country park in Kenya.

A keen lover of nature, are you a cat’s person by any chance? Your Instagram makes it so obvious!

You know what, I’m a dog’s person. We have got four dogs at home. (giggles gently)

Before moving to Mysore, I was pursuing an artist’s residency program at Industrial Design Centre, IIT, Mumbai. Because keeping dogs was a strict no-no in the building, I happened to develop a thing for cats. Hence, the innumerable pictures.

Introducing Yogi card 2. She clearly adores it! Please help Yogi find a good and reliable printer in the city of Bombay preferably in the Andheri area as she doesn’t like to venture out too far from her comfort zone. #postcard #newyearpostcard #greetingcard #handmadegreetingcard #card #catillistration #cats #cat #cats_of_instagram #catsofinstagram #catportrait #catart 226 Likes, 5 Comments – Sumedha (@theumbrellabar) on Instagram: “Introducing Yogi card 2. She clearly adores it! Please help Yogi find a good and reliable printer…”

Talk about The Snail Mail Project that invites people to write you letters from any corner of the globe, and, in return, you send them your artwork.

I began the project because I wanted to revive the dying art of writing letters and make people experience the joy of reading them, just like old times. Considering I have received enough letters for the year, I have put a temporary break on the project. I need time to come up with creative replies for everyone who wrote to me with so much love and warmth. The work needs quality time and integrity and currently, between taking up projects as a freelance Illustrator, setting up a studio in a new city, and working as an Architect, I find it difficult to manage. Once I am done with the current lot, I will start accepting new letters again.

Sumedha on Instagram: “What a beautiful bunch of letters I’ve received last week! Can’t wait to get down to replying to all of them. So much to do so little time!…” 106 Likes, 2 Comments – Sumedha (@theumbrellabar) on Instagram: “What a beautiful bunch of letters I’ve received last week! Can’t wait to get down to replying to…”

What has been the most emotional letter that you’ve received so far?

I have received beautiful letters from as far as Poland, New Zealand, Scotland, Japan, Turkey, Singapore, and London. However, my favorite has to be this one sent by a bunch of Delhi kids. It’s a collective of their first drawings they did at school. It’s precious. I am grateful these little ones decided to share it with me.

Finally coming to my favorite part of your job, you recently created fun illustrations for a kid’s book called ‘My City, My Dogs.’ Take me through its memorable journey.

So far, I’ve drawn illustrations for eight books out of which many are kids’ storybooks. ‘My City, My Dogs’ is my absolute favorite. It is because the book documents the story of real dogs living in the busy city of Mumbai. For example, ‘Traffic’ lives at a traffic signal and enjoys running after the vehicles, ‘Periappa’ lives right outside an array of restaurants and gets to enjoy a variety of delicacies, or, for that matter, ‘Hole’ who was rescued from inside a rat’s hole. The writer, Abodh Aras, took me and the photographer, Hashim Badani (who took pictures of these dogs that I later turned into illustrations), for a tour across the city so we could meet these furballs in person. The book, a publication of Pratham Books, is currently available online. The news is it is soon going to be on the bookshelves across India. I am excited!



Art can take you places. I mean once you start observing Sumedha’s artwork, it will make you realise how lively the characters she draws are. So whether it’s her cat Yogi who she often turns into her muse or a commissioned work for a client, each one has a story to tell. I suggest you explore by yourself at www.sumedhasah.com.

(pictures are Sumedha’s own)