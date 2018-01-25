Suki Kim, Who Lived Undercover In North Korea, Talks About Horrors Of Their Daily Life

With the growing tension between North Korea and the U.S., and the world finally seeing the true monstrous face of the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, it was spine-chilling to hear the first-hand experience from Suki Kim on Day 1 of Jaipur Literature Festival, 2018.

Suki Kim, a Korean-American writer and the author of a New York Times Bestselling literary nonfiction, Without You, There Is No Us: Undercover Among the Sons of North Korea’s Elite, she is the only writer to have ever lived undercover in North Korea.

Commencing the session, Undercover in North Korea: Facts and Fictions, Suki Kim showed the audience some images which she took during her six-month stay in North Korea in 2011 where she lived as a teacher and a loyalist to the “Great Leader” of North Korea. Showing us photographs of her students, the campus buildings, the fake churches built in the city of Pyongyang, etc., Suki time and again emphasized that everything that happens in North Korea revolves around their Great Leader.

“The Government decides what you see.”

Suki shared how she tried for over a decade before she finally got the letter of appointment from the North Korean Government and how she was appointed the task of teaching English to 270 young men, who in fact were to become the leaders of North Korea in the future.

Discussing the title of the book, she said “Without You, There Is No Us,” is the song that everyone in the country sings, “and it’s about two things: praise of their Great Leader and their hatred for the United States.”

Revealing the heartbreaking facts about the country, she shared, “No one can calculate or measure, but around 60-70% of the country’s population is starving and suffers from malnutrition.”

With sarcasm and the much-evident anger, Suki remarked, “Even the flowers are named after the “Great Leader.”

Talking about her stay on the University campus, Suki shared how the entire campus was military guarded and that all the classes were recorded and reported.

“Everyone in North Korea is pretending to be someone they are not.”

The entire crowd, including me, had this anguish growing inside and I bet everyone sitting in the lawn, had only one question in their mind, “How, how did it start in the first place?”

When asked about it, Suki said, “I think it was how overnight, a line was created between a country and the families were cut out just like that. Millions of families suffered a heartbreak all at once and how do you deal with such a loss knowing that you’ll not be able to see your families and friends ever again. Then the thugs came in which were funded by the superpowers and it was only a matter of time that they claimed it to be their land and took away all freedom from its people.”

Reflecting her sadness, Suki told the audience, “They don’t really show emotion and when your entire day is crafted and scripted in a way to serve the “Great Leader,” you are left with very less time to think.”

“It’s the fear that’s guiding you all the time and you are always so afraid of what could happen if you didn’t do as told.”

Suki Kim talked about one finer day, a day when she managed to get a DVD of a movie and showed it to her students.

“It was Harry Potter,” and she smiled, for the first time (and the only time) during her session.

Sitting there for an hour’s session and just listening to the horrors the people of North Korea go through numbed me beyond I could express in words and to understand how it affected Suki Kim, I hurriedly went off to the book signing area and outrightly asked her, “After coming back, how did you evolve as a person?”

“The experience didn’t change me as a person, it traumatized me,” Suki said with a rather straight face and for long I thought about her reply.