‘Sui Dhaaga’ Is A Reminder That Marriage And Women Can Be Written Well In Bollywood

Tailoring and fashion designing seem to be the new profession in trend for characters in Bollywood. After Rajkummar Rao in Stree and Shraddha Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Varun Dhawan has now taken up tailoring in Sui Dhaaga – Made In India.

In this Sharat Katariya film, Varun plays Mauji, who wants to make clothes but works as an errand boy for a shopkeeper instead, because this is exactly the business that left his family penniless two generations ago. He’s married to sweet and simple Mamta (Anushka Sharma) and lives with his parents, played by Raghubir Yadav and Yamini Das. His father is a cynical man who is always unhappy and his mother is always busy running the house and taking care of chores, even when she’s having a heart attack.

Mauji’s catchphrase is “sab badhiya hai“, which he keeps repeating even when everything around him is crumbling to dust. He quits his job after being chastised by his wife for willingly getting humiliated by his employers. Even though he has mounting family problems and expenses, he decides to set up his own business against the wishes of his parents and friends, but with the support of Mamta. It’s the classic underdog story, and this works against the film because it’s so predictable that it becomes supremely boring in parts. You can walk out 10 minutes before the ending and still know what would happen.

Sharat’s previous work, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, was not just a heartwarming watch, but also a masterclass in how to write women and married couples. In that aspect, Sharat succeeds again. When we meet Mamta and Mauji, they are in such a formal marriage that they talk to each other barely and through doors and windows. They never have time for each other and have seemingly made peace with it. But eventually, Mamta becomes his biggest strength, his biggest ally, his literal ride or die. And watching this evolution come alive on screen is a treat.

Anushka has said in multiple interviews that she initially refused to do this movie because she was worried this wasn’t a fully fleshed-out character. She’s not entirely wrong, in the sense that this film is leaning heavily towards Mauji, but her character still has a quiet strength that is true of so many women in India who often find no representation in Bollywood’s narrow definition of what makes a woman tough. She’s the perfect partner for Mauji, but more importantly, she’s an equal partner, and that is a definite win.

Because these characters and their problems are so real and raw, you become invested in their story, only to be sort of let down by the over the top and super unrealistic climax. None of what happens in the last 30 minutes would ever happen in real life, and while I understand that this is fiction, it is completely at odds with the first half, where everything is authentic.

Mauji turns fashion designer for a super fancy competition and gets his entire locality to help him out. While earlier nothing was working out for him, things smoothly start falling into place because time is running out. What happens finally is easy to guess. The problems our local artisans and weavers face in the era of fast fashion are very real, and while that is the main conflict in the film, it is barely explored. It felt like the film wanted to become a Message Movie for the heck of it, an issue that plagues so much of our cinema these days, and that became its main problem. That and the super predictability of it all.

You still won’t fully disconnect with the film, because the actors won’t let you. Varun and Anushka are very good, but their parents are even better. Raghubir as the defeated father is fantastic, and Yamini as the mother who only wants everyone to eat on time so she can wash the utensils quickly is perfect.

Sui Dhaaga is a family film in the truest sense, because not only can you watch it with your family without any hesitation, but because Mauji and his disarming family are the true heroes of this film.