Suhani Jalota To Wear Sari At The Royal Wedding As It Showcases India’s Diversity

Feminist and founder of Myna Mahila Foundation, Suhani Jalota, is set to fly to England with four of her Myna ladies to attend the Royal wedding. Suhani and her ladies’ choice of clothes for the wedding? Saris by Raw Mango.

Sanjay Garg, the Raw Mango designer, explained the reason for her opting for saris for the wedding. He was quoted by Vogue India, “The sari is a symbol that is rooted in culture, heritage and history; and with a diverse use of colour, textile and motifs, the saris will showcase India’s diversity.” Suhani on her choosing the designer for the big event, says, “Raw Mango has a similar philosophy to ours in encouraging individuality and embodying powerful women. We could really relate to Sanjay Garg’s humble beginnings.”

Suhani founded her organisation in the year 2014 to reform public health in Indian slums, stressing on women’s menstrual health hygiene. She then started to create economic pads in her organisation, which is run completely by a team of women.

“Women in the slums don’t use pads, first because they cannot afford it. Second, many of them are not allowed to go outside and buy pads for themselves. Third and most importantly, they don’t know what a sanitary pad is at all! At Myna, we make pads, sell them and spread health and hygiene awareness. The pads are extremely pocket-friendly and healthy for one’s skin,” shared Suhani with us in an interview.

Myna foundation only employs women from slum areas. From its Operational Manager to Accountant and Production Officers, every employee is a woman who was once not permitted to step outside her home. Suhani told us, “It would have been a task for us to get them to work at Myna had they not known me from our past social and volunteering programs. However, the real challenge appeared when we decided to adopt a door-to-door selling process to spread the word about Myna pads. Two years ago, they used to feel extremely shy talking to strangers. I am glad the young girls in the group took charge and helped the elderly come out of this inhibition.”

She rose to fame after Meghan Markle visited India last year to talk about women’s sanitation and education and visited Myna Mahila Foundation. For the wedding, Meghan and Prince Harry released a statement via Kensington Palace requesting people for a specific wedding gift. A statement issued by the palace said, “The couple have chosen charities (that) represent a range of issues they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the armed forces.” There were seven charities chosen by the couple, one of which is Myna Mahila Foundation.

The other 6 charities stated by the couple include Crisis, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage, CHIVA and The Wilderness Foundation UK.

An ecstatic Suhani said, “Myna Mahila Foundation is delighted to be a part of this special occasion for Ms Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. This support will enable us to expand our reach into more urban slums in Mumbai, empowering local women through access to menstrual hygiene products and employment opportunities.”