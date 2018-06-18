Sugandha Garg’s Short Film ‘Kashmir’ Explores The Nostalgia Of Past And The Pain Of Loss

A lazy summer noon, a ceiling that stares back at you while you muse at infinity, a resounding laughter that features in your dreams, a verandah that discretely becomes the map of all your thoughts. Nothing in the world can parallel the nostalgia of your childhood home, the sepulchre of your past. The memory of nothing else torments your soul the more. The pain gets all the more jarring when every last bit of that memory lies in ruins both literally and metaphorically.

Ahead of Father’s Day, Sugandha Garg’s short film ‘Kashmir’ was released on the YouTube channel Terribly Tiny Tales and saying that it left us all shaking with emotion would be an understatement.

In the film, a 40-year-old man (played by Manav Kaul) makes peace with an old loss while making peace with a recent one. As the film opens he is seen sitting in an all-white room and suddenly he is confronted by the ghost of his deceased father (played by Avijit Dutt) whose body probably still lies in the house.

As soon as the ghost appear, the man exclaims, “Aapne phir mujhe dhoond liya! (You found me again!)” and the father questions with a calm smile, “You were hiding?” The man then replies, “Yes, I was but I wasn’t playing.” The father maintains his calm and replies, “nevertheless I found you.”

During the exchange, the ghost of the man’s past also appears in the picture and he is suddenly disturbed by the noise of his past and the pain of all that he has lost: his childhood, his father and his childhood home in Kashmir.”

This reminds the father of his home in Kashmir. The son takes the moment to ask why he didn’t visit Kashmir ever again. That is when the father expresses his regret of not visiting Kashmir for one last time because he thought that “there was still a lot of time.” The son tells him that while the house lies decrypt everything else including “the sky, the snow, Dal, Chinar” remain the same. He is left wondering, “How?”

“Just like you,” the son answers as he realises that while the pain of the loss remains so does the beauty of all those memories and the only way of excessing them is by making peace with the loss.

The son is then hit by his recent loss: his beloved father. There was so much to be done and when finally the good times had arrived his father was no more. The ephemeral nature of people and things suddenly makes him realise that if happiness is fleeting so is the sadness and thus he decides to make peace with his distant past as well.

He is then visited by his young and happy self and tells him “I want to hide” to which his young self replies with a confident smile and says “Try it but I will find you out.”

Isn’t that how memories are? Always chasing you whimsically. Sometimes through the dream of a dilapidated house, sometimes through the smell of a flower as common as you that once used to bloom in the verandah of a long forgotten place?

It is upto us either to repress our pain and past and keep getting tormented or to make peace with them and greet them like welcome guests each time they knock. The short film ‘Kashmir’ is all about this and much more. Here is the full video: