Suffering From A Rare Skin Condition, KV Preethi Lacks Employment Just Because Of The Way She Looks

For most of her life, Kerala’s Thrissur district’s KV Preethi, 30, has faced discrimination, humiliation and now lack of employment just because of the way she looks. Born with a severe case of Ichthyosis, a rare skin condition, that causes dryness and a scaly appearance, Preethi has undergone several treatments for her skin but nothing could lessen the pain she lives with because of the condition.

“I am willing to work as domestic help or even a cleaner—any job that will provide me with a stable livelihood to look after my family. But because of how I look, no one is willing to hire me,” said KV Preethi.

“My condition is such that I must not be exposed to heat, as that causes my skin to peel, and eyes to water, along with intense body pain. But more than that, it is the mental agony that I’ve endured all my life, which is even more debilitating,” she added.

Coming from an extremely impoverished background, it was Preethi’s mother who earlier worked as a coolie laborer to earn for the survival of her family. It was with her meager wage that she handled the expenses of her daughter’s treatment. But now, she is old and unable to earn any more.

“My brother, who is still studying, had to take up jobs to feed us and also for my treatment. Our situation was deplorable, and I wanted to help out too. That’s why I began to look for jobs,” she shared. Owing to their poverty, Preethi dropped out of school after Class 10.

“The past treatments have brought me a lot of relief. With my educational qualifications, I know that I cannot expect jobs in the formal sector, but thanks to these treatments, I can do simple household or cleaning jobs which require less effort and don’t cause me any pain,” she said.

Now that her story has been covered by local media, people have made generous contributions to fund for her treatment.

“I’m really grateful for the compassion that these kind-hearted folks have shown. But still, there has been no call for employment—something that I’m desperately hoping for,” she added.

You can reach out to Preethi at 9526523172 for any job opportunity and help her in living her life with dignity.

