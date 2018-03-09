Sudha Varghese Has Selflessly Spent 30 Years Of Her Life To Give The Mahadalits Of Bihar A Better Life

It was in her late teens when Sudha Varghese moved to Bihar from Kerala. She never left. The reason? The Musahars, a Mahadalit community there which was known for their vocation of rat catching and lived on the fringes of the village, facing severe caste and gender discrimination from the upper castes. It was for them that Sudha stayed.

It has been 30 years since she started living and working with them, and she’s brought a magnificent change in their lives.

“I did not know about the caste system. Discrimination and untouchability were new to me till I came across the Musahars—the rat eating community. They too deserve dignity. I decided to do something for them and opted to stay in a mud hut within the Musahar settlement and fight for their rights and work for their betterment,” said Sudha, stating how initially she faced many difficulties.

“I had little knowledge of English when I came here,” she said, remembering how she learned Hindi and English. She pursued her graduation and further education in Law in order to handle legal hurdles she would face in empowering the community.

And once she decided that, she never looked back. From 1987 when she launched Nari Gunjan, an NGO which helps Dalit women in knowing and accessing their rights to establishing a residential school, Prerna, in 2005 on the outskirts of Danapur, Patna, she went on. A second branch of the school, Prerna 2, was opened in Gaya, and currently, Nari Gunjan runs the Prerna schools with a strength of 3,000 enrolled students.

“Some girls study up to 10+2. We also provide ANM (Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery) courses. There is a coaching centre for students of class 10, as it is hard for them to study in their homes,” she said.

Apart from studies, the girls are also acing other fields. In 2011, they have won five gold, five silver and 14 bronze medals at a competition in Gujarat and earned a trip to Japan where they participated in the International Martial Arts championship. And that’s not all.

“To divert the village youth away from gambling, we gifted them cricket kits taking support from a bank’s CSR fund. Today there are 16 cricket teams, and some have won matches. They are gifted boys. It was a big change,” she said

Nari Gunjan has also introduced several successful programmes in five districts of Bihar, like ‘Anand Shiksha Kendras’ (which are like anganwadis), and ‘Kishori Shiksha Kendras’ (which help dropouts from government schools and reach out to women who want to be educated as part of Nari Gunjan’s Aksharanjali adult education programme). And also introduced for the women of the community some livelihood programmes.

“Malnourishment has been the biggest health problem of the Musahar community. We introduced poultry and goat rearing as alternative livelihood programme. Today 750 families have kitchen gardens to grow their own vegetables and sell excess produce. Women groups are also involved in making commercial ‘chane ka sattu’ (a traditional nutritional powder made from chickpeas),” she said.

She has also formed a Nari Gunjan Sargam Mahila band, which is an all-women band from the Devadasi Dalit community.

“We wanted to break the myth that only men can form a band. Women were open to joining the band and said that they would play if they received training. They learned faster than I expected and now play like professionals. They played before the Chief Minister at a development programme and were subsequently interviewed by BBC. A groom came to us after hearing about the band. He wanted them to play for his wedding. That was their first professional performance, and now they travel across the country alone,” said Sudha.

Her NGO also produces inexpensive sanitary napkins to support the mission of menstrual hygiene. And countless efforts till date to bring the downtrodden community forward haven’t gone unnoticed as she has been awarded the Padma Shri and the ‘Vanitha Woman of the Year’ award in 2017. And she has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

“Well I guess I will continue bringing about change as long as I can work,” she said.

H/T: The Better India