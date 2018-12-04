Sudha Murthy On Working With Infosys To Eradicate Hunger, Poverty And Educate India

Today, at the age of 68, Sudha Murty, the Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, is engrossed in the field of social welfare, helping the poor and needy. A Padma Shri Recipient, she has led rural development efforts, healthcare, and educational initiatives.

In a recent chat with The Hindu, she talked about the contribution of Infosys Foundation towards social betterment in various walks of life and what part she played in it.

“My endeavour is both of corporate social responsibility, with funds provided by the Infosys company and of personal philanthropy. We normally do not like to talk about our personal contributions—funds drawn from of our personal resources. We believe in the philosophy that our work should speak and normally we stay away from talking about our work for the welfare of the people in specific and the State at large. The Infosys Foundation spends around Rs 350 crores a year on a variety of activities and so far over Rs 1,120 crores have been spent since 2014.”



Infosys Foundation has extensively worked across Karnataka and has extended to other states as well, but their efforts needed support of the Governments in the States and at the Centre.

“There has been a positive response to our work by the authorities concerned, in several States, but then we do not work with the State Governments directly. The Infosys Foundation is working in almost all the States of the country such as Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal and even in some remotest parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Employees of the Infosys double-up as volunteers during their free time and out of passion,” she said.

“Infosys has an employee strength of nearly 2.20 lakhs and many of them volunteer to work during holidays and weekends. As a matter of fact, the employee strength of the Infosys Foundation is just five and yet we are present across the country thanks to the support extended by the employees and others from various walks of life. Given their passion for the welfare of the others, there are many employees on a sabbatical –to render service–ranging between a month and two years. There are also a number of non-Governmental organizations with whom the Infosys Foundation has a tie-up. By and large, it is the enthusiasm of the employees of the Infosys and all others including the NGO’s connected with the Foundation who have helped in reaching such high levels,” she added.

She shared that the Foundation does not seek external financial contributions or donations as it had set apart two percent of its profit towards corporate social responsibility and “this is enough for our work. We do not require money from anybody or any authority.”

“The Foundation works with the Ramakrishna and the Chinmaya Missions in various parts of the country and the buildings and medical equipment provided to such organizations are appropriately utilized for the welfare of the people, at large. Normally, we either construct the requisite buildings or provide the medical equipment depending on the requirements,” she said.



“We have built a dharmashala for the benefit of attendants of cancer patients who are admitted at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Technology in Bangalore. The dharmashala was built nearly 17 years ago and recently we renovated the structure. The building is under the care of the cancer hospital and has been well utilized. The Foundation is not involved in the administration or management of buildings which it constructs for the people although it is in discussion with such management,” she added.



As malnutrition is a major problem in India, Infosys has been working towards its eradication as well. “Our focus is on hunger eradication and towards this end, we are participating in mid-day meals for school children in a big way, across the country. The Foundation has constructed a massive kitchen for the Akshaya Patra Foundation near Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 18 crores. The equipment is used to cook food to serve over one lakh children a day,” she shared. “The Foundation is collaborating with multiple organizations and agencies in providing meals to school children in the rural areas. Providing food to children will go a long way in preventing school dropouts.”



Under the foundation’s special programme for the kith and kin of martyrs, they provide Rs. 10 lakh to each family and have spent Rs. 45 crore till date. “We have also built 14,000 toilets in the villages and around 3,000 houses for the victims of floods and natural calamities. In Kerala, which recently witnessed floods and at Kodagu we have undertaken special relief programmes. To over 70,000 libraries in schools and colleges, particularly in the rural areas we have provided books and other reading material,” she said.



