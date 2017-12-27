Stylist Pearl Shah Confesses Her Wardrobe Guilty Pleasures To Us

So whenever our lady boss Ana comes up with the list of interviews we have to take, it goes without saying who picks what!

With an avid interest in fashion and entertainment, I am the first one to note stylists, designers, and film stars. So, the name of Stylist Pearl Shah flashed in the list, obviously excited me took no time to approach her.

With an experience in the fashion industry spanning over more than eight years, Pearl has worked as a fashion director for Marie Claire, Associate Beauty Editor at Vogue and former editor of The Juice Magazine by Jabong.

Here’s an excerpt from our conversation:

Me: How did you discover your passion for styling and when did you know this is what you want?

Pearl Shah: I discovered my love for styling right after fashion school (NIFT) where I studied Fashion Design. I always enjoyed building the story more than the actual sewing. I found an incredible course at Istituto Marangoni in Milan and decided to pursue styling.

Me: How do you study someone you have to style? What is the first question you ask them?

Pearl Shah: I usually observe their body type, height and get a sense of their personal style. My first question usually is what the event they’re dressing for is and I also check on comfort levels.

Reunited #ladypow #bandra #shopping A photo posted by pearlshah15 (@pearlshah15) on Dec 16, 2016 at 6:18am PST

Me: What have you discovered about yourself when you became your own boss at The Juice?

Pearl Shah: I discovered that if I am passionate about what I do, I put in my everything, and that’s what matters really!

I've spent more time at this office than at my own home. Been lucky to work with the kindest people, some of who I call my closest friends. #thejuicefamily this has been a really emotional goodbye #thebestjourney #famjam #milestone A photo posted by pearlshah15 (@pearlshah15) on Sep 14, 2016 at 5:55am PDT

Me: One celebrity you would love to style?

Pearl Shah: Emma Watson

Me: One of your most disastrous fashion experiences in teens?

Pearl Shah: Dungarees! They were so wrong for my body shape. I wish I knew then!

Me: What adds to your fashion education apart from learning on the job?

Pearl Shah: Interacting with people helps me and I guess everyone a lot. You get a larger perspective and understanding of things when you interact with more and more people. Talking to designers, knowing how much effort goes into making one single outfit brings you new respect for the craft.

Me: Fashion trends of 2017, you’d never want to see again?

Pearl Shah: Off-shoulder tops. I am so done with them being everywhere, I wish they are left in 2016 itself!

Me: Three wardrobes must haves according to you?

Pearl Shah: Well, a white shirt or blouse, classic blue jeans that fit you amazingly and a black dress shall keep you going!

Christmassing in black lace?? A photo posted by pearlshah15 (@pearlshah15) on Dec 24, 2016 at 12:31pm PST

Me: One thing you can never part with from your wardrobe?

Pearl Shah: It is a dress by My Rajesh Pratap from 2008. It’s been already nine years and I guess I will keep it forever.

Me: One thing you are soon going to trash from your closet?

Pearl Shah: My 3/4th track bottoms. They are no good. Haha!

Me: Three beauty products always found in your purse?

Pearl Shah: Kiehls lip balm, a sugar lip crayon and the Sephora blotting paper are my must carry!

Sorting out my life (makeup drawer) kinda evening #makeup #cleanse #organize anyone else have an insane mix of stuff like me. ?? ! #organizedchaos A photo posted by pearlshah15 (@pearlshah15) on Jan 26, 2016 at 4:40am PST

Me: What is your perfect winter dressing like?

Pearl Shah: How I wish I could experience more winter to answer that for you, but unfortunately in Mumbai, I don’t get to enjoy winter really. However, when I travel, I love layering on smart jackets over shirts. I also love wearing knee-high riding boots.

Me: One rule you keep in mind while shopping for shoes?

Pearl Shah: Ohh, I love shoes. So I guess buying your size should be the primary concern! A little more or a little less and you’re asking for shoe bites. I also am wary of buying shakey cheap heels; I prefer investing in sturdy heels.

I'm in sneaker heaven #lustlist #jabongwardrobe @thejuicemagazine A photo posted by pearlshah15 (@pearlshah15) on Jun 1, 2016 at 4:23am PDT

Me: Do you have a crazy shopping story where you had to fight with another woman to get that last piece of a cloth or shoe in your size?

Pearl Shah: Haha, unfortunately, I don’t. This is also why I love shopping online. Life is easier that ways!

Me: How does nature inspire you to work?

Pearl Shah: Nature gives me a break and allows me to come back to work bursting with inspiration on new ideas for my team. Which means I take a lot of nature love breaks too!

Spent the morning with rescued logging elephants. ????#heaven #laos #elephants #saveelephants #animalrescue #travel #laos #happy A photo posted by pearlshah15 (@pearlshah15) on Nov 4, 2016 at 4:20am PDT

Well, her pictures said it all

Me: Who is your all-time favorite designer?

Pearl Shah: Rajesh Pratap Singh it is!

Me: What do you do to relax?

Pearl Shah: I do Pilates and try to be mindful. I also walk every day, because that keeps my body fit and mind relaxed.

Me: What is your morning ritual?

Pearl Shah: I start my morning with warm water and fresh lemon. Have a fruit and then head to my functional training or pilates class. Walk home, have my breakfast and pick my outfit for the day. I also cleanse, tone, moisturize and dab on sunscreen every morning religiously.

Me: Monochrome or florals?

Pearl Shah: Ohh, how I can’t choose between the two! So, yaa its both

Me: Coffee or tea?

Pearl Shah: I am a tea person.

Me: Fashion shows or after parties?

Pearl Shah: Fashion Shows anytime.

Me: Indian wear or western?

Pearl Shah: Well, I love both depending on the occasion.