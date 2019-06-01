Stylist and Model Toshada Uma On Living With Alopecia And Challenging Beauty Stereotypes

The beauty industry is riddled with countless misconceptions and pointless standards that have always forced women to change themselves to adhere to them. But Toshada Uma, a model with alopecia, is known for her daring style and her refusal to follow the beauty stereotypes.

She suffers from alopecia – a medical condition that results in excessive hair loss. It occurs when your immune system starts attacking hair follicles and the symptoms include clumps of hair falling out, round hairless patches on the scalp followed by baldness.

“With the bald head, I had people coming up to me and discussing what stage of cancer I was on or if a relative had passed away. Not once was it guessed that shaving my head was simply and solely my choice! Anything, literally anything, is more normalized that personal preference in our country,” she had shared with IWB last year.

In a recent chat with Vogue, she talked about living with alopecia, on fulfilling her dream of being a model and why loving yourself is important.

On discovering that she has alopecia and living with the condition

The first bald patch was quite small and I thought it would grow back. I was a nine-year-old, it took me a few years to realise that the condition is here to stay and may worsen or get better from time to time. I didn’t care about it too, till my peers started pointing it out. That is when I started loathing the condition and tried growing my hair long—which I’d never done before. Although luckily this phase didn’t last too long, since I realised my hair is such a small part of me. There is so much more to me as a person. I focused on being comfortable in my skin and developing my talents instead.

On presenting different looks on her Instagram feed

Getting dressed and groomed has always something I’ve loved to do; it’s quite ritualistic to me, and there are barely any days when I don’t deck up. The process behind each look can differ—some days I wake up with an entire look in mind, it could be a colour that evokes ideas; some days I’m inspired by specific textures that determine the final aesthetic.

On feeling confident

I count my privileges—I have a roof over my head, food in my system, people who love me, and work that I enjoy. It’s very confidence invoking.

On being a model

I always loved being in front of the camera and I loved fashion. Modeling happened—my aspirations lay more in being a performer, which I’m also able to browse opportunities for at this point. I would credit the visibility modeling gave me for the same. I was very unsure about how I’d withstand the industry walking into my career as a model. But in my personal experience everything worked better than planned; little did I know about the love I’d be filled with for my work.

On her message as an influencer

Nothing too wise, just simple things that help me get by—love yourself, pursue your goals and don’t give up.

On being part of the global movement that’s embracing inclusivity and individuality

It’s honestly amazing to see the attempts made towards inclusivity across the globe. We’re seeing more diversity than ever before, although it still is under the tags of inclusivity and diversity. I hope for a day where it is just the norm.

H/T: Vogue