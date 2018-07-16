Stylish Mom Karisma Kapoor Shares Wardrobe Tips For Moms-To-Be

When it comes to slaying the 40s and motherhood, Karisma Kapoor is one of the names from the Indian film industry that pops into our head. The mother of two is defying stereotypes and is working, traveling, and partying in style and her Instagram is a proof.

The stylish mom has some great tips for moms-to-be on how to rock the pregnancy days with elan. From the dress categories to the labels, Kapoor shared a handful of dos and don’ts with Cosmopolitan that will make your pregnancy period a fashionable journey.

Check them out.

Say yes to Maxis!

“Maxis make a lot of sense because you need to feel nice, roomy, super comfortable but still look like you made an effort. They also fall really well on pregnant bellies, making them a great option!”

Tips from Kapoor’s favourite Angelina Jolie.

“I loved Angelina Jolie’s pregnancy style because I relate to and identify with it. Her style was simple and understated, but at the same time very mom-friendly, so top marks for that!”

Hunting a label that meets your needs.

“I really like American brand Pea in a Pod—they stock multi brands for moms-to-be, and make some lovely stuff. For everyday wear and more affordable choices, Mother Care makes a lot of sense.”

Coats for winters!

“I really like the idea of umbrella-cut coats. They look super cute on pregnant women and otherwise too. It kinda covers up your bump but looks super stylish at the same time.”

Break up with synthetics.

“Say no to artificial fabrics! No lycras or silks because your skin tends to be very sensitive and you sweat more. Go as light and natural as possible—I highly recommend cotton.”

A wardrobe of jeans with maternity bands is essential.

“Most maternity stores stock jeans, pants, and trousers with built-in maternity bands that basically support the weight of your belly. I recommend them because they really help after you’re five months pregnant. They give support to your stomach and back, so you don’t have backaches. I wore a lot of them!”

Heels can take a sabbatical!

“Flats are the way to go. From the time I knew I was pregnant, I slowly weaned off wearing heels. Stilettos are a big no-no because they’re really bad for your back, apart from being super dangerous, too. If you’re very keen on adding height, choose a comfy pair of wedges, instead, or platforms with a block heel. It’s all about giving your body that support!”

H/T: Cosmopolitan