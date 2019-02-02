Study Titled ‘Panels or Manels?’ Shows 86% Panellists On News Channels Are Men

In times when conversations around women’s empowerment seem to be at their peak, what comes as a surprise is that when debates and discussions are being held on news channels across the country we hardly see the presence of women on the panel. The only women present among the men folks are the women anchors.

According to a study conducted by the Network of Women in Media (NWMI), released on Friday, the year 2017 saw 86% of men constituting the panel on Indian news channel as compared to women who constituted 14% less than them.

The report named ‘Panels or Manels?’ studied the representation of women in various news channels on prime-time debates and a weekly talk show in India for a month between April 22, 2017 to May 21, 2017, going through six channels in English, four in Hindi, and 18 other channels in Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bangla, Odiya, Asamiya, and Marathi.

They found out that while the ratio of men and women anchors was equal in most cases on English news channels, the representation of women as panellists lagged at 17%. There was only 10% representation of women on panels in Tamil channels, Punjabi channels had only 5%, Bangla and Telugu constituted 11% and 10% women panelists stood on Malayalam channels.

Another fact revealed by the report was that no panel featured women sportspersons, religious leaders, police officers and/or farmers, even when the discussions were made on topics related to them. The report also observed that issues related to women saw only 50% of them making the panel.

When discussions were made for finance and defence, “only 5% of the professional and independent analysts featured on panels were women; the corresponding figures for party spokespersons and subject experts were 8% and 11% respectively,” said the report.

It is, “important to know the caste and religious distribution of panellists and anchors since surveys/studies have revealed that Dalits, Bahujans, Adivasis, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, persons from the North-East region and various other minorities (religious, ethnic, linguistic, racial, et al) and issues of particular relevance to them are highly under-represented and/or misrepresented in almost all media”.

On an ending note, the report concluded by saying that news channels should make conscious efforts to ensure more representation of women from different subject areas, backgrounds, and regions and women should not be restricted to specific subjects and anchors should also ensure that their voices are heard.

Picture for representational purpose only.

H/T: The News Minute