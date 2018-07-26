Study Shows Gender Bias That Has Existed In 50 years of Booker Prize Shortlists

There possibly hasn’t been a profession where we haven’t fought gender bias. Pay gap, stereotypical representation, and patriarchy have been part of almost all fields and the literary world is no exception. A study by IBM’s India Research Lab shows the gender bias that has been alive in the field, through character representation and statistical data, for a long time.

The Research Lab looked at works shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize between 1969 and 2017 and found out that in the span of five decades, male characters have been prominent in plots, and were depicted as powerful, wealthy, and strong, while the female characters were more likely to be depicted as beautiful or romantic instead.

The researchers used artificial intelligence to look for instances of such bias in some 275 works shortlisted for the 50-year-old annual literary award given to works of fiction written in English and published in the UK. The study used plot descriptions from the book recommendations website Goodreads.

The analysis “reveals the pervasiveness of gender bias and stereotype in the books on different features like occupation, introductions, and actions associated to the characters in the book,” IBM said, as published on Quartz India.

The occupation of male characters has often held “higher-level” jobs like doctors, professors, novelists, directors, and priests while the female characters have often been shown as a teacher a whore, a secretary, or a maid.

The researchers used tools like Watson’s Natural Language Understanding API, graph algorithms, and an in-house research prototype for occupation-bias detection for the purpose.

The introduction and description of male and female characters have also followed stereotypes. The men have been a representation of power, strength, intelligence and the women have been the pretty and submissives ones. Male characters were described with terms such as “rich,” “handsome,” and “strong,” while women were identified mainly as “beautiful,” “lovely,” “pretty,” or “romantic.”

The descriptive verbs used to define male and female characters also differed dramatically. Men were often represented as more endearing, brave, and in control, while women were often the ones seeking help. Verbs like “affirms, foresees and encounters,” were associated with men whereas the verbs used to describe women included “falls, loves, believes and worships, fears.”

Another aspect where the bias has existed is in the number of mentions. The report found that the male characters are pivotal to the plot, which is why they find far greater mention in the plot descriptions themselves. Male characters in these fictional works get mentioned twice as much as their female counterparts.

With growing time, however, there has been a slight shift in this trend in recent years as more works of fiction with strong female characters have been published, and books authored by female writers have increasingly been shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize. IBM found that books with stronger female characters were often written by female authors. These include Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien, How to be Both by Ali Smith, We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves by Karen Joy Fowler, and The Lowland by Jhumpa Lahiri.

So far, 31 men and 16 women have won the Booker prize.

This year, among the 171 chosen submissions, 13 books have been chosen by a panelist of five judges — German philosopher Kwame Anthony Appiah, cultural critic Leo Robson, feminist writer and critic Jacqueline Rose, graphic novelist Leanne Shapton and crime writer Val McDermid.

H/T: Quartz India

Image used for representational purpose