Study Says That Women In Early-Stage Of Breast Cancer May Not Be Required To Go Through Chemotherapy

As per a new study by Montefiore Medical Center in New York, most women who are in early stages of breast cancer can skip chemotherapy without the fear that not getting chemo will mean not having the chance to recover from the disease.

The study used genetic testing to figure out the risk level of each patient and is the largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment. “The impact is tremendous. Most women in this situation don’t need treatment beyond surgery and hormone therapy,” said the study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano of Montefiore Medical Center in New York.

Funded by the National Cancer Institute, the study’s results were discussed at an American Society of Clinical Oncology conference in Chicago and published by the New England Journal of Medicine.

Based on earlier results from this study, of the women under observation, 17% had high-risk scores and were advised to have chemo, while 16% women having low-risk scores skipped chemo. Now, the new results are based on the 67% of women found to be at intermediate risk. They all had surgery and hormone therapy, and along with this, half of them also got chemo.

After a gap of nine years, it was found that 94% of both groups were still alive, and of them, about 84% were alive without signs of cancer. Thus the result that adding chemotherapy makes no glaring difference.

“Many women think ‘If I don’t get chemotherapy, I’m going to die, and if I get chemo, I’m going to be cured’, but the results show there’s a sliding scale of benefit and sometimes none,” said Dr. Harold Burstein of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

H/T: Hindustan Times

