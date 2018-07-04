Study Reveals That Women Legislators Lead To Increase In Economic Growth In Their Constituencies

In 2010, a legislation was passed that 33 percent seats will be reserved for women in the Lok Sabha and eight years later it has proven to be a rather good decision. A June 2018 survey published by Inter-Parliamentary Union has revealed that women legislators, compared to men, have raised more economic growth in their constituencies.

Corruption, efficiency, and motivation in men and women were explored in case of economic growth and it was found that women are less likely to have criminal charges pending against them and also do not take part in corrupt practices.



As per the research, women are more efficient at creating an infrastructure for growth, which the authors of the study base on the road projects under the women MLAs, who manage resources effectively to reinforce growth.

H/T: The Quint