Study Reveals That 70% Women Labourers In Punjab Chose To Never Report Sexual Harassment

Dr. Gian Singh, former Professor at Department of Economics, Punjabi University in Patiala, recently conducted a study including 1017 women laborers in Punjab. Of them, 5.01% of the respondents admitted that they had faced sexual harassment at their workplace but 70.60% of them preferred to keep the reply to themselves.

“They are silent because they will not get labor work if they raise the voice. Sexual harassment hampers women’s constitutional rights to equality and dignity,” said Dr. Gian Singh. The study is a part of the book ‘Economic, Social and Political Participation of Rural Women Labourers in Punjab’, which is co-authored by Dr. Gian Singh.

Amritsar, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Mansa were selected for the study. “Several women revealed that their employers abused them sexually but they cannot leave work as they have to look after their children and their studies,” said Prof. Gain Singh. “Not replying this question is a cause of concern as their silence on this question may be because of social implications.”

The study also found that many of these women face caste-based discrimination at their workplaces as 92% of them are from the Scheduled Caste category. “Government must launch some kind of campaign to educate and make them aware about their rights and also to help them in case of sexual harassment,” said the authors of the book.

