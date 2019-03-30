Students Of Christ University Raise Their Voice Against Harassment By Police Officials

Recently, a social media campaign launched by a group of college students from Christ University in Bengaluru highlighted alleged moral policing and harassment at the hands of police officials in the city.

The campaign which has been running on Instagram and Twitter with hashtags like #NoMoreAbuse and #StopPowerAbuse was started as a response to the alleged harassment, assault, and intimidation faced by students by the police and one policewoman in particular.

In regards to it, four students met with Isha Pant, DCP South East, on Thursday to discuss the matter so that police officials get sensitized. Amogh Rayanker, a student who allegedly experienced moral policing and harassment from a woman police officer, was among the party who met Isha Pant. “We asked her why such incidents of moral policing were happening. She told us that it was because many of the officials, especially at lower rungs, are not as sensitised and educated. So, their moral biases may come into play when they do their job,” he shared with TNM.

After meeting the students, DCP Isha said that she would take up sensitisation for police officials against moral policing in her jurisdiction. “I would like to meet them again along with other students to understand the issues they are facing in detail. I intend to go to their college and interact with them for the same after elections in May,” said Isha.

The DCP also spoke to the officer who harassed Amogh. “She seemed to understand why what she was doing was wrong. She is presently on election duty,” said Isha.

The campaign started when Amogh Rayanker, an 18-year-old journalism student in Christ University, was allegedly harassed by the policewoman in SG Palya as he waited for a bus along with a woman friend on February 14. Amogh posted about the ordeal on Instagram, which was later also compiled on Twitter.

wannabe orange lays on Twitter The one where it all started with @amogh36869608 ‘s story. Part 1/n

Amogh in his posts shared that while he waited for the bus, a policewoman came questioning them as to why were they standing at a spot a few meters away from the bus stand. After this, the policewoman allegedly did an offensive hand gesture which Amogh tried to capture in his phone. In response she snatched his phone away for recording her actions and threatened to file a case against him.

In order to get his phone back, Amogh was forced to go to the police station and on the way he claimed he was subjected to verbal abuse. At the police station, the police officials also attempted to intimidate him before they let him go.

The social media movement caught momentum when a few days later, a blogger also wrote on Instagram that a woman police officer assaulted people who were playing Holi in Bengaluru. As a result, many people came out with their stories of being harassed by the police.

Amogh posted them all on an Instagram account started by him and his classmates to raise their voice against moral policing.

Do check out our Highlights “The DCP Meet” for what happened! 420 Likes, 7 Comments – @woman_made1 on Instagram: “Do check out our Highlights “The DCP Meet” for what happened!”

Amogh shared that though the DCP has promised to take up sensitisation of police officials, they plan to keep the campaign running. “We don’t want this to happen anywhere in Bengaluru. So, we will keep highlighting such incidents,” he said.

H/T: The News Minute