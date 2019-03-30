Struggling To Regain Their Lost Confidence, Orissa’s Tribal Women Are Still Experiencing Consequences Of Demonetization

When the NDA government announced demonetization and invalidated high-value notes in November 2016, many Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) were severely hit because of the sudden decision. One such sector was Ama Sangathan, an organization of tribal women in Orissa who make hill brooms, a source of livelihood for 1200 women. But now, around 16,000 brooms are lying in a warehouse in Mandibisi in Orissa’s Rayagada district for more than two years.

Susheela Majhi, the secretary of Ama Sangathan, shared that only a few brooms could be sold locally after the note ban as the inter-state sale completely stopped. “What if our history is all we have left?” she said.

These women have already faced multiple hardships like when they had to meet then chief minister Biju Patnaik, complaining about the monopoly of TDCC, after which they were allowed to procure grass and conduct trade on their own. “But exploitation continued as TDCC officials would forcibly raid our members’ houses and take away our brooms — even the ones kept for personal use!” said Susheela. It was only after the formation of Ama Sangathan that their issues ended.

“To collect around 5,000 quintals of grass per annum, we have to walk for days through deep forests and steep tropes. At least in the first six-seven years, when our organization was formed, it was hardly financially rewarding for us. As a primary collector, while one woman would approximately make Rs 25 for collecting up to 10 kgs of grass every day, the middleman who bought the grass from us would make Rs 50 at least,” said Susheela. It was after the de-nationalization of NTFP that Ama Sangathan started making profits.

But after 2016’s demonetization, they are yet again surrounded by hurdles that are too difficult to overcome.

“A quintal would fetch at least Rs 3,000 in the early 2000s as opposed to the mere Rs 200 we would make for the same quantity when we had started. Eventually, the brooms found inter-state clients who would come from Andhra Pradesh, Nagpur, Chhattisgarh, etc,” she said, adding how the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax further deteriorated their condition.

“Demonetisation impacted the unorganized sector and small traders the most. The non-availability of cash did not just put restrictions on cash transactions, it also led to a fall in demand for products,” said Dr. Jayati Ghosh, development economist, and professor of economics at Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

“Alcoholism is rampant in Mandibisi and manufacturing brooms helped women gain economic independence and, thus, assert themselves in their households. After the note ban, it became difficult for us to pay them,” said Susheela.

