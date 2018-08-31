Stree Does Horror-Comedy Well, So Can We Pretend ‘Horrex’ Never Happened?

Imagine a world where men are scared to step out in the dark after 7pm while their wives roam around freely, asking them to lock the door properly and not open it for any stranger. Writers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK envision this place for you in Stree.

The men are this scared because there’s a chudail on the loose, who visits the town of Chanderi once a year during their annual puja and preys on lone men, leaving behind only their clothes and wailing women. Rajkummar Rao plays Vicky, the Manish Malhotra of the town, who falls for a mysterious unnamed woman, played by Shraddha Kapoor. His friends, played by Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, are convinced that she is Stree, and they take help from local know-it-all Rudra, played by Pankaj Tripathi, to figure this out.

Stree is a horror-comedy film and if that doesn’t inspire much confidence in you, I understand, because, as Bollywood audiences, we’re only used to Ramsay-horror and ‘horrex’ (horror + sex) as legit horror genres. But Stree definitely succeeds to a huge extent in getting the laughs and spooking you, primarily because of how well the cast acts and the brilliant dialogue written by Sumit Arora. He gets Tripathi to say that Stree is “naye Bharat ki chudail” after deducing that she’s educated because when she sees “O Stree kal aana” (Stree, come tomorrow) written outside houses she doesn’t enter them. In another scene, Vicky’s father, played by Atul Srivastava, gives his grown-ass son the birds and bees talk, but the terminology he uses is sure to find its way in September memes.

Director Amar Kaushik is trying to subvert several tropes here, from women being the damsels in distress to horror movies having really idiotic ghosts. But he stumbles often. For instance, as with almost every horror film, the climax is unsatisfactory and full of plotholes. And if you’re trying to make a film with feminist undertones, why are the men doing all the work? The women in this film have nothing to do, and that includes Shraddha, who may or may not be Stree. No female character has been given any mileage or personality. To make matters worse, there is a very out of place and highly irrelevant item song in the first half featuring Nora Fatehi, where a lot of time is spent zooming into her various body parts. In fact, none of the songs were needed in the film.

In one scene, which is being praised a lot online, Tripathi explains that Stree is different from men because she doesn’t force you to go with her. She calls your name thrice, and when you look at her, only then does she take you. She understands consent, he says. Does she really? How many more years until we understand what consent actually means?

But the film still works, because it’s mostly self-aware and refuses to take itself seriously. At least in the theatre I watched this film, the entries of Rao, Tripathi, and Vijay Raaz got deafening cheers from the audience, and with good reason. The only cast member who doesn’t have much to do is Shraddha. She is supposed to be mysterious, and she does that by having no expressions on her face.

Regardless, it’s always fun to see a bunch of ‘macho’ men cower in fear at the prospect of running into a woman on the street in the middle of the night. We’ve been living like that since ages, and the men we’re scared of aren’t some urban legend, they’re very real. Is Stree real? There’s only one way to find out.