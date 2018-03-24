‘Stop The Over-Parenting, Please, And Let The Kids Be,’ Says Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla with her girl next door image and infectious smile has always been a super adorable person. Having read her views on parenting I am pretty sure that her kids must also think of her as a super adorable mother.

While most of the star kids follow their parents or are rather made to do so, Juhi has a completely different take on the matter. Her daughter Jhanvi recently made it to the tabloids after being spotted at the Indian Premier League auction. While a lot of stars encash the opportunity as a platform to launch their kids, Juhi has no such desires.

“There is too much of the parenting stuff going on these days. Parents put pressure and interfere with what they [their kids] are doing, which I think is highly unnecessary. That is not something that I have ever done with my kids,” she said, implying that she has no desire to push any of her kids to a profession of her liking.

Juhi is a mother of two: 17-year-old daughter, Jhanvi and 14-year-old son, Arjun. Juhi expressed that providing your children with an environment of support is sufficient for them to thrive and prosper. While a lot of parents today are doing a lot of obsessive parenting, Juhi feels that this needs to stop.

“Stop the overparenting please and let the kids be. So long as they are happy doing what they want to do it’s all good. Their strength should be encouraged, and as a parent we have to be there for them, support them and allow them to fly. I don’t remember my parents telling me what to do. I just remember that my father wanted to me study a lot,” said Juhi.

H/T: Hindustan Times