Still Hungover From Last Night’s Crazy Party? Try This Cure Drink Recipe By Chef Pallavi Nigam

Welcome to the New Year 2018! Another year of hopes, happiness, and infinite possibilities. But probably it’s difficult for you to gather this right now as you’re struggling with a terrible headache from last night’s party.

We’ve got a hangover cure drink for you from Chef Pallavi Nigam Sahay, who is popular for her quick recipes and also is ranked among the “Top 9 YouTube Chefs” by FilterCopy for the same category. In a conversation with us, she spilled cooking tips for working women and men, lesson learned from her kitchen journey and much more.

Which is the biggest life lesson learned from the kitchen journey?

That it’s your attitude that matters the most. If you’re positive and happy while cooking it reflects in the food. This exactly implies in our life. Our life reflects our attitude. Stay positive and remember that patience is the key.

Which are your favorite food travel destinations?

For Domestic- Patna

For International- Morocco

Give us a tour of your Fridge.

It always has cheese and eggs, khare masale ka paste, and many, many magnets from places that we’ve visited.

Would you like to share the craziest kitchen experience with us?

Umm, during early days of cooking, I baked cheesecake at home in a microwave. It turned out to be so hard that my family members who ate it said, “Itna tikao cake khane ki aadat nahi hai.”

Any recipe to cure the New Year hangover?

Sattu Ka Namkeen Sharbat.

Ingredients:

Sattu two tbsp.

Cold Water 1 cup

Kala namak ½ tsp.

Jeera powder 1/4tsp.

Lemon juice 1tbsp.

Method:

Add everything to a glass, mix well, and voila, it’s ready.

Now, sip the drink and gear up for an amazing year ahead!

Wishing all of you a very Happy and Prosperous New Year!

